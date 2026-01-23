During the search operation for two missing stand-up paddlers on Lake Walen, emergency responders found and recovered a person who was not breathing at a depth of about 100 meters. The identity of the recovered person has not yet been determined.

“The search efforts, carried out by specialists from the Zurich Cantonal Police and the lake rescue service, have now led to the discovery of one person,” the Glarus Cantonal Police wrote in a statement on Tuesday. It is still unclear whether this person is one of the two stand-up paddlers who have been missing since a storm on Thursday.

Emergency responders are continuing the search operation.