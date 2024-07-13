On his Instagram account, he lounges around shirtless. In his studio, he designs vestments for Pope Francis and outfits cardinals and priests. This unusual fashion designer’s name is Filippo Sorcinelli.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Filippo Sorcinelli works as a tailor for Pope Francis.

Because the 49-year-old is open about his homosexuality, he is both admired and hated.

On social media, Sorcinelli is occasionally seen topless and lounging on the sofa.

"That's not scandalous at all. I'm a free and normal person," says the designer. Summary created with

In his work, fashion designer Filippo Sorcinelli plays with erotic and religious motifs. At Instagram, the 49-year-old Italian is often seen shirtless.

At first glance, the designer and artist doesn't look like someone who creates liturgical vestments and accessories for church dignitaries, but rather like a hipster or rapper.

But Pope Francis wears Sorcinelli’s vestments, and Benedict XVI did so before him. Does this extravagant artistic flair fit within the strict rules of the Catholic Church?

Sorcinelli: “I don’t have direct contact with the Pope”

“Yes,” says Filippo Sorcinelli in his shop in Rome, surrounded by vestments and with church music playing in the background. Being religious in this line of work is, he says, “fundamentally important for this job.”

At the same time, however, he must also be able to exercise his artistic freedom in order to be creative.

There have been examples of this symbiosis between art and religion in the past as well. Sorcinelli cites, for example, the Baroque artist Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, who struck a balance between the rules of the Church and creativity.

Certain rules are inherent in the nature of the matter, according to the fashion designer. “This is part of the liturgy. The liturgy consists of rules, and these must rightly be observed. But none of this limits the artist’s creativity.” It is precisely this interplay—these supposed contradictions—that defines his work.

Because he is open about his homosexuality, Filippo Sorcinelli is both hated and loved. He says he stumbled into his craft rather by chance. “I don’t have direct contact with the Pope,” Sorcinelli reveals in an interview with the “Magazin” supplement of the “Tages-Anzeiger.”

He must submit his ideas and the vestments to a committee in the Office for the Pope's Liturgical Celebrations. The Pope's team provides him with the measurements, after which a vestment goes back and forth several times.

"The process is a bit cumbersome, but it's not a problem, because the robes are lightweight," said Sorcinelli.

From Organist to Fashion Designer

In 2001, Filippo Sorcinelli founded the label LAVS (Latin for “praise”) to produce liturgical vestments and accessories for the Catholic liturgy.

At the designer’s shop, you can buy more than just liturgical vestments of every color. You can also buy the famous miter—a head covering—as well as insignia, veils, and bags, and find embroidered Gospel books—which are liturgical books—in his shops in Rome, Mondolfo, and Santarcangelo di Romagna near Rimini, where his studio is located.

When he was young, Sorcinelli came to Rome to study the organ at the Pontifical Institute of Sacred Music. A friend then asked him to design the vestments for his ordination to the priesthood. This brought him to the attention of other members of the Church and, eventually, the Vatican as well.

In 2008, he made his first vestment for Pope Benedict

Ever since he made vestments for an Italian bishop—who is now a cardinal—he has been hired by the Vatican from time to time to do work.

In 2008, he made his first vestment for Pope Benedict. In 2013, he designed the vestments that Pope Francis wore at his inaugural Mass. In total, he tailored a dozen vestments for each of the two popes.

Sorcinelli's shop in Rome is located near his most famous client. In the Borgo neighborhood, on a side street off the famous Via della Conciliazione that leads to St. Peter's Square, he has a view almost directly of the Apostolic Palace.

In the store, the colorful robes embroidered with symbols immediately catch the eye. Standing among the crucifixes and images of Jesus is Sorcinelli, whom one would not expect to see here based on his appearance—bald head, beard, black clothing, tattoos.

He isn't the only designer who dresses the pope

Despite having the Pope as a client, Filippo Sorcinelli remains humble. He says that being referred to in the media as the Pope’s tailor or designer naturally makes him proud.

But he feels it's important to emphasize that he also designs clothing for other church officials. And besides, he's not the only designer who dresses the pope. But he's certainly the most prominent one.

On social media, the 49-year-old often appears half-naked, lounging on the sofa or in bed. The fashion designer doesn’t understand why such photos—and his appearance in general—are seen by many people as a contradiction.

“That’s not scandalous at all. I’m a free and normal person.” He pointed out that there are many priests with tattoos. He has never received any negative reactions from the Vatican.

In 2013, however, an anonymous letter made its way to the media, Sorcinelli reveals in the “Magazin” section of the “Tages-Anzeiger.” “I was outed—presumably by a competitor who wanted to get me out of the way. He achieved the opposite: After taking some time off, I resumed my work.”

The scent of incense is a big seller

For several years now, Filippo Sorcinelli has also been creating perfumes. He calls it “scent tailoring.” The best-selling line is the incense collection.

Initially intended as a distinguishing feature, there was high demand among his customers for a fragrance, as he explains in his perfume shop right next door.

Sorcinelli used to spray his clothes with the incense scent before selling and shipping them. There are now eight collections. His fragrances are named, for example, “Haec Dies” (Latin for “This Day”) or “Tu es Petrus” (“You are Peter”).

Part of a papal tailor’s job is to dress popes for their final journey. After the death of Benedict XVI, his body was laid in state in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Filippo Sorcinelli crafted the white miter with a gold border that Joseph Ratzinger wore while lying in state. The tailor took great care in his work—in his words, the faithful remember a pope as being closely associated with his vestments.

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