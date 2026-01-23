Pope Leo XIV received American musician and author Patti Smith (79) at the Vatican, according to an announcement by the Holy See. The meeting at the Apostolic Palace brought together two Chicago natives: the head of the Catholic Church and Smith, known as the “Godmother of Punk,” both hail from the metropolis in the U.S. state of Illinois.

HANDOUT – The photo released by the Vatican Press Office shows Pope Leo XIV and poet and singer Patti Smith during a private audience at the Vatican. Photo: Vatican Media/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa – PLEASE NOTE: For editorial use only in connection with current news coverage and only with full attribution of the above credit

In 1974, the musician recorded her first single, “Hey Joe / Piss Factory,” with the Patti Smith Group. In 1975, the group achieved its big breakthrough with the album “Horses,” which combined punk rock and spoken-word poetry. In addition to her music, Smith also works as a poet, photographer, and visual artist.

She most recently had a special connection to the Vatican through an art project. In May, on the first anniversary of Robert Francis Prevost’s election as pope, she opened the Holy See’s pavilion at the Venice Art Biennale. Together with the Soundwalk Collective, she presented a sound performance there that was conceived as a kind of musical prayer.