People who were born with a very low birth weight or well before their due date now have a good chance of leading happy and healthy lives. This is the finding of a long-term study conducted by the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom.

In the past, premature babies wouldn't have had much of a chance. Thanks to modern medicine, they survived, and most are now able to lead good lives. But some have problems. (File photo)

However, about one in five participants in the study who were born before the 32nd week of pregnancy or with a birth weight of less than 1,500 grams experience problems as adults—including issues with money, friendships, and romantic relationships. The study was published in the journal *JAMA Paediatrics*.

From a medical perspective, the study indicates that intelligence quotient (IQ) plays a particularly important role. According to earlier studies, IQ decreases by 2.3 points per week before the 33rd week of pregnancy, says Warwick Professor Dieter Wolke, who led the study.

Some former premature babies describe a difficult life

Elif Gönen of the Department of Psychology at the University of Warwick adds: “Our data show that slightly more than half of the children born very prematurely or with very low birth weight demonstrated optimal functioning in the areas of risk avoidance, well-being, and social relationships.” However, 18 percent performed poorly in these areas—compared with just 1.5 percent of those born at term.

Wolke, who also conducted research in Munich for many years, concludes: “There is, however, a significant minority that continues to struggle with real difficulties. And these people tell us that their lives are hard and not particularly fulfilling.”

A 34-Year Study

For the study, the researchers spent 34 years observing, above all, the social development of people who were born very prematurely or with low birth weight. A total of 416 people participated in the study, about half of whom were premature infants. It is one of the longest studies of its kind in the world.

Thanks to modern medical advances, premature babies now have significantly higher chances of survival than in the past. The researchers explain that society could benefit from an even greater focus on cognitive development in early childhood.