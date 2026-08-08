An opinion piece by blue News editor Bruno Bötschi about the age at which he would like to die has sparked a wide-ranging debate. The comments make it clear: For many, it is not the number of years lived that matters, but rather the question of how long life remains self-determined and worth living.

Quality of Life Rather Than Years of Life Question About the Right Age to Die Divides Readers

Here's what it's all about An opinion piece by Bruno Bötschi, in which he explains why 75 would be a good age for him to die, has sparked a broad debate about quality of life, self-determination, and aging.

Many blue News readers oppose a fixed age limit and emphasize that health, quality of life, and individual readiness are more important than biological age.

Others agree with the basic idea that the ultimate goal should not be to live as long as possible, but rather to live a fulfilling and self-determined life. Summary created with

Why wouldn't someone want to live past the age of 75? With this personal question, blue-News editor Bruno Bötschi sparked a discussion in the blue-News community with his opinion piece, sparking a discussion within the blue-News community.

Readers’ comments show that few topics resonate as deeply as the question of when a life is fulfilling. This is by no means just about a number—it’s about quality of life, self-determination, and one’s very personal attitude toward aging.

Editor Bruno Bötschi puts it this way: “If one day I can no longer play sports, can no longer play badminton, go dancing anymore, when a trip or even a trip to the movies becomes a struggle, and every day consists mainly of limitations, then life loses a large part of what makes it worth living for me.”

And further: “Other people probably feel differently about this. And that’s perfectly fine. But over the years, I’ve come to realize: I’m not driven by the fear of dying—but by the fear of merely existing. For me, the answer is clear today. If I could look back on a fulfilling life at 75—one full of friendships, travel, exercise, movies, badminton, and dancing—then that would be a good age for me to say goodbye.”

Statements that have stayed with blue News readers and sparked many comments.

"At 77, I'm in perfect health"

User Nevergiveup is frustrated by the age limit: “It would be a real bummer to have to call it quits now that I’m 75, especially since I’m fortunately doing so well. Sports, travel, enjoying life, eating and drinking well and mindfully—life gives me all of that every day. I’m infinitely grateful for that. It makes no sense to talk about an ‘age guillotine.’ What really matters is health and physical condition. As we age, self-determination becomes increasingly important. That also means having free and unbureaucratic access to assisted dying when the time—as determined by the individual—has come.”

Reader Stumpelrilzchen responds with irony: “Oh my! I’m 77 years old, in perfect health, and actually quite happy that I haven’t been dead for the past two years...”

«I want to be ready to die—no matter when» Reader Mohieschie

Reader Mohieschie writes: “I think we need to thoroughly rethink the concept of ‘worth living’ here. What is life? It is smelling, tasting, exercising, eating, hiking, marveling, feeling, rejoicing, fearing, singing, dreaming, laughing, worrying, reflecting, remembering, grieving, suffering, dancing, being brave, ... Everything in its own time. I can imagine that it won’t be until I’m 80 that I’ll have thoughts I wouldn’t want to do without—because I wasn’t ready for them before. I want to be ready to die—no matter when.”

For him, therefore, what matters less is the number of years a person has lived than whether that person is inwardly ready to say goodbye.

However, there are also many people who can understand Bötsch's point of view.

"Colleagues are already starting to adopt retirement home habits in their mid-50s"

Reader G.U. writes that living as long as possible is not a desirable goal for him. His thoughts on the matter: “The article immediately resonated with me because I’ve been thinking about this very topic for quite some time. A colleague of mine once said something similar: ‘I want to live as long as possible, and medicine will surely find new ways to help us.’ For me, however, ‘living as long as possible’ didn’t seem like a desirable goal.”

He goes on to write: “If life were to suddenly snatch me away, I could look back and say to myself: I truly enjoyed my life. The article sums it up perfectly: What matters isn’t the number of years, but their quality and what I can still make of them … It’s sad when, even at my age (mid-50s), colleagues start adopting retirement home habits—for example, not wanting to eat anything after 5 p.m. Ultimately, we’re lucky to have been born in Switzerland, and I’m grateful to even be able to philosophize about ‘wanting to grow old.’”

"Many people want to grow old, but few want to be old."

Funkelwiesler sees it similarly: “We live in a time that allows us to reflect on the end of our lives, so to speak, in complete peace of mind.

That’s like an extra gift. However, it also requires the necessary life experience, because without it, those forward-looking questions don’t arise.” He continues: “I think this represents the greatest achievement—the free choice of ‘whether at all’—that a person can attain in their life. It is by no means predetermined from the start.”

As varied as opinions may be, many comments agree on one point: Age alone should not be the deciding factor in when a life ends.

User Betty 151 says: “As long as I’m in good physical and mental shape, don’t have any major limitations, and can still actively go hiking in the mountains, I’d like to stay on this earth. But if I were to decline mentally or physically, I’d be happy to say goodbye. Maybe a better existence awaits me after I die.”

Epos commented on the article as follows: “Many people want to grow old, but few want to be old.”

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