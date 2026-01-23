In the second quarter, more people traveled by train than ever before. (File photo)

That is 5.2 percent more than in the same quarter of the previous year, according to a report released Thursday by Litra, the public transportation information service. The previous record from the fourth quarter of 2025, which stood at 6.11 billion passenger-kilometers, was also broken. Compared to the first quarter of 2026, this represents an increase of 8.8 percent.

This sharp increase was attributed to the usual annual pattern in passenger traffic, the report added. Demand for passenger transportation typically rises in the second quarter due to seasonal factors. Overall, the second quarter of 2026 confirmed the ongoing positive trend and the high appeal of public transportation in Switzerland.

Freight traffic also saw an increase. Transportation volume rose by 2.2 percent, slightly exceeding the figure for the same quarter of the previous year, reaching 2.82 billion kilometers. After several quarters of decline or stagnation, this could indicate a slight stabilization in rail freight traffic, Litra wrote.

Demand for train-path kilometers also rose slightly. A total of 53.24 million train-path kilometers were booked, an increase of 0.9 percent compared with the same quarter of the previous year. As in previous years, growth was driven by passenger traffic, according to the information service. Despite a slight increase in traffic volume, freight traffic once again saw lower demand for train paths than in the same quarter of the previous year.

The figures are taken from the Rail Quarterly Report and are based on data from Litra and the Public Transport Association in collaboration with SBB.