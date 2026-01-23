The Paul Bosch Prize will be awarded at the Kunstmuseum Bern on August 25. This year’s recipient, Raphael Hefti, is a visual artist whose works express a unique aesthetic language, according to the Kunstmuseum Bern.

This year, the Paul Boesch Foundation Art Prize will be awarded to Raphael Hefti of Biel. The award ceremony will take place on August 25 at the Kunstmuseum Bern.

According to the art museum, Raphael Hefti, born in Biel, Bern, in 1978, is one of the most prominent Swiss artists of his generation. After completing an apprenticeship as an electronics technician, Hefti studied at the Ecole cantonale d'art (ECAL) in Lausanne and at the Slade School of Fine Art in London.

At the heart of his work is an exploration of industrial materials and manufacturing processes. In Hefti’s works, the boundaries between art, craft, and industry are redefined, the museum announced on Tuesday.

Since 2016, the Paul Boesch Art Prize has been awarded annually to Swiss artists working in the visual arts. The foundation was established in 2014 on the initiative of Liselotte Boesch, the daughter of the artist Paul Boesch.

The prize is worth 50,000 Swiss francs. It includes the purchase of a work that will become part of the Kunstmuseum Bern’s collection.