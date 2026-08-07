Mysterious reindeer deaths on Spitsbergen: 13 animals were found dead this summer. Experts are baffled—so far, there is no explanation for the unusually high number of deaths.

The discovery of more than a dozen dead reindeer on Spitsbergen has puzzled researchers. (File photo)

The discovery of more than a dozen dead reindeer on Spitsbergen has puzzled researchers. “It is extremely unusual for reproductive-age females and adult males to die in the summer,” Spitsbergen’s top official reported on Thursday evening. “That is why we are asking the public to report any sightings of recently deceased reindeer.”

During the population counts, a total of 13 dead animals were discovered in two valleys of the archipelago—two males and eleven females. The cause of their deaths is completely unclear. “As early as July, three recently deceased reindeer were examined by veterinarians,” the statement said.

"Numerous samples were collected, but the cause of death remains unknown." The Svalbard reindeer is a subspecies of the reindeer found exclusively on the Norwegian archipelago.