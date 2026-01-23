A Look Inside the World's Oldest Reptile Stomach: Scientists have examined a fossil from the pre-dinosaur era, gaining new insights into the evolution of reptiles.

The oldest stomach ever found was discovered in this fossil of the species *Austronaga minuta*.

Archosaurs, the ancestors of dinosaurs and crocodiles, apparently conquered the oceans earlier than previously thought. An international research team led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported this finding on Wednesday in the journal *Science Advances*. The University of Zurich also participated in the study.

The discovery is extraordinary because, in addition to the skeleton of the species *Austronaga minuta*—which is over 240 million years old—soft tissues have also been preserved. It contains the stomach, liver, and intestines—the oldest fossilized digestive organs of a reptile ever found.

Fish scales in the stomach

The fossil exhibits several characteristics of an animal that lived exclusively in water. Among other things, its front limbs were paddle-shaped and significantly longer than its hind limbs. In addition, the connection between the sacrum and the pelvis was loose, which would have severely limited its ability to move on land. The nostrils were positioned toward the rear to facilitate breathing at the water’s surface.

Scientists also found fish scales in the fossil's stomach, suggesting that the species fed on fish.

Very little evidence so far

This is remarkable because, until now, there has been little evidence that members of the archosaur clade inhabited the oceans during this period.

The skeleton dates from the period following the third major mass extinction 252 million years ago at the end of the Permian period. This catastrophe gave rise to the Triassic Period—an era of biological renewal in which ecosystems were repopulated, ultimately paving the way for the emergence of the first dinosaurs.

Until now, scientists often assumed that the oceans of the Triassic period were primarily dominated by other groups of reptiles, such as the fish-like ichthyosaurs, while the archosaur lineage lived almost exclusively on land. The new discovery now shows that archosaurs also succeeded in making this evolutionary leap from land back to the sea—and did so surprisingly early and extensively.