On August 12, the sun and moon will put on a rare spectacle. To prevent eye damage while observing the solar eclipse, it is essential to wear protective eyewear. However, these are currently in short supply, as a survey shows.

Here's what it's all about On August 12, the moon will cover up to 92 percent of the sun in Switzerland.

Special protective eyewear is required if you want to see this rare celestial spectacle.

Safety goggles are already sold out at many retailers. The federal government warns against alternatives that could make injuries worse. Summary created with

Migros and Coop, along with their subsidiaries Jumbo, Fust, and Interdiscount, are not offering any special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse for sale, as the major retailers stated in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The drugstore chain DM in Switzerland and the mass retailer Aldi Suisse also do not carry such safety glasses.

The online retailer Amazon, on the other hand, offers a variety of specialty glasses. Prices range from 10 to 20 francs, depending on the manufacturer. Amazon does not provide any further details on sales.

Availability is currently “less than ideal” at the online retailer Digitec Galaxus. According to Digitec Galaxus, when asked, there are actually three suitable pairs of glasses in their regular lineup—but the two less expensive models are currently sold out. New stock is not expected until toward the end of the month.

Replenishments will likely arrive too late

Compared to June, demand for the glasses has risen significantly. For one of the models, the company reported an 182 percent increase in sales, according to Digitec Galaxus. Currently, only the most expensive model is still available, but there are only a few units left in stock.

Solar eclipse on August 11, 1999, in France: Anyone who wants to watch the upcoming repeat in Switzerland must protect their eyes. Commons/Luc Viatour

According to the association Optikschweiz, it had already encouraged its members months ago to stock up on protective eyewear in the run-up to the solar eclipse. Specialty stores throughout Switzerland had these items in stock, the association said in response to an inquiry. A stock of glasses produced specifically for association members has already sold out.

These special glasses allow through no more than one-thousandth (0.001 percent) of visible light and completely block both ultraviolet (UV) and infrared (IR) rays. To ensure that the glasses provide proper protection, they must meet certain standards and bear a CE mark.

Better new than old

If you still have a pair of old solar eclipse glasses at home from 1999, when the last solar eclipse occurred in this country, should thoroughly inspect the film or lenses for scratches or other damage before using them again and should only use them if there is no damage.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), homemade glasses, tinted films, or lenses are also unsuitable because they do not provide reliable protection for the eyes. Regular sunglasses should also not be used, as they allow too much light to pass through and thus also put the eyes at risk.

It is also very dangerous to look directly at the sun through binoculars, telescopes, or cameras. This is because these devices further concentrate the sun’s rays. Therefore, filters or protective films must always be placed in front of the device’s lenses.

Safe Viewing of the Sun

Special care should be taken to ensure that children wear safety glasses that fit their size and sit snugly against their faces so they don't slip.

An even better method for them is the pinhole camera (camera obscura). It is considered the safest method for observation, since you are not looking directly at the sun.