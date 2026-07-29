Several recent studies suggest that regular sauna use improves heat tolerance. However, experts emphasize that this is not a recommendation to use the sauna during a heat wave.

Here's what it's all about Several recent studies show that regular heat training can help the body adapt to high temperatures.

Among other things, the researchers observed earlier sweating, improved blood flow to the skin, and less strain on the cardiovascular system.

However, they caution against using sauna sessions or hot baths as a protective measure during a heat wave. They are a preparatory strategy. Summary created with

Can saunas and hot baths help prepare you for heat waves? Several recent studies suggest that regular heat acclimatization improves heat tolerance. However, researchers advise caution during a heat wave: the health risks may outweigh the potential benefits.

Jari Laukkanen, a cardiologist at the University of Eastern Finland, refers to findings from sports physiology. Competitive athletes have long been training specifically in hot conditions to prepare their bodies for competitions in hot regions. “Similar physiological adaptations can certainly occur even with passive heat exposure, such as through sauna use or immersion in hot water,” he tells the “Guardian."

These adaptations include earlier-onset and more efficient sweating, improved blood flow to the skin, a greater blood plasma volume, and less strain on the cardiovascular system. According to Laukkanen, this allows the body to better regulate its temperature in hot weather.

Heat training also changes behavior

Dr. Jessica Mee of the University of Worcester is currently investigating whether regular hot baths improve heat tolerance. According to their findings so far, heat acclimatization changes not only the body’s response but also behavior. People who are accustomed to heat drink more consistently, adjust their pace better, and recognize warning signs earlier.

According to a systematic review of 16 studies, at least 30 minutes of heat exposure on six to seven consecutive days is the most effective way to prepare for heat waves. Another meta-study summarizes the time it takes for people to adapt to heat over the course of the summer. According to the study, physiological adaptations begin after just a few days, and full adaptation usually takes one to two weeks.

However, not everyone benefits to the same extent. “These adaptations depend heavily on the body’s ability to increase sweat production and blood flow to the skin,” notes Dr. Heather Massey in *The Guardian*. She is an expert on extreme environments at the University of Portsmouth. According to the expert’s advice, people with a fever, acute illnesses, unstable angina, a recent heart attack, or uncontrolled low blood pressure should avoid saunas and hot baths.

It's about long-term adaptation

However, according to the experts, saunas or hot baths are not suitable as an emergency measure during a heat wave. Laukkanen emphasizes that there is currently little scientific evidence that using a sauna during extreme heat protects against heat-related illnesses. Rather, the body’s long-term adaptation is what matters most.

Jessica Mee also warns that during a heat wave, people lack the necessary recovery period. Subjecting the body—which is already under strain from high temperatures, dehydration, and sleep deprivation—to additional heat may increase the risk of circulatory problems or heatstroke. Furthermore, the studies conducted so far have been carried out under controlled laboratory conditions. It remains unclear whether the results can be applied to unsupervised sauna sessions or hot baths at home.

The researchers’ most important recommendation therefore remains the same: During heat waves, people should drink plenty of fluids, schedule physical activity for the cooler hours of the day, and protect those who are particularly at risk. Regular heat acclimatization may help prepare the body—but it does not replace these protective measures.