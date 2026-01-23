The Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs and the animal welfare organization Vier Pfoten Switzerland explain the often-underestimated dangers that lurk during the summer. With simple measures such as providing shaded areas, plenty of water, and a little attention, most summer risks to dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, and guinea pigs can be avoided.

Life-Saving Rule Number 1

Never leave animals in a parked car, not even for a few minutes. Cars can quickly turn into deadly traps because they heat up rapidly.

Dogs Overestimate Their Abilities in Hot Weather

According to Vier Pfoten, many dogs are strongly attuned to their owners. They continue to run, play, or hike even though they are already exhausted. This behavior is driven, among other things, by their strong desire to cooperate with humans. Breeds with short snouts—such as pugs, French and other bulldogs, and boxers—as well as puppies, older dogs, overweight dogs, and dogs with heart or respiratory conditions are particularly at risk. Incidentally, dogs can also overheat while resting in direct sunlight. Persistent panting, excessive drooling, disorientation, or weakness may indicate this. Heatstroke is a veterinary emergency.

Walks should therefore be scheduled for the early morning or late evening hours. In addition, you should bring along plenty of drinking water. It’s also important to take regular breaks and avoid physical exertion in extreme heat. Asphalt, cobblestones, or sand can become extremely hot and cause painful burns to a dog’s paws in just a few minutes, as the animal welfare organization further noted. Dogs should therefore walk on shaded paths or natural surfaces whenever possible. Jogging or running alongside a bicycle should be avoided.

Blue-green algae in lakes and ponds

In warm weather, blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) can multiply rapidly, the report added. Some species produce toxins that can cause severe poisoning in dogs. Symptoms range from vomiting and diarrhea to neurological deficits or liver damage. Small dogs are particularly at risk due to their lower body weight. Before swimming, you should check the water quality and pay attention to warning signs.

Swimming pools are becoming deadly traps

Private pools offer a way to cool off, but they can be life-threatening for both pets and wildlife. Dogs, cats, hedgehogs, frogs, squirrels, and birds often cannot find a way out after falling into the water and are at risk of drowning. That’s why pools should be fenced in, exit aids such as ramps or steps should be installed, and escape ramps for small wildlife should be provided. In addition, safety covers should be used, and rescue equipment should be readily available.

Food scraps pose a risk to wildlife

Due to the current drought and the fire ban in effect, barbecuing or building fires in the forest is currently prohibited. Wild animals are still at risk, however: Food scraps, packaging, or other trash left behind attract animals and can lead to injuries or health problems. Unauthorized fire pits also pose a significant risk to animals and their habitats. That is why you should strictly observe fire bans, dispose of food scraps and trash immediately, leave picnic areas clean, and minimize noise and bright lights.