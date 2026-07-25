Selling sustainable fashion while calling for less consumption: Sebastian Lanz embodies this contradiction. The founder of Rrrevolve talks about fast fashion, greenwashing—and why he’d prefer to advise his customers to shop less.

"I would never buy a suit just for a wedding and then never wear it again. To me, that's a throwaway mentality": Sebastian Lanz.

Here's what it's all about Zurich-based fashion entrepreneur Sebastian Lanz reveals why he would most like to tell his customers, “Don’t buy anything.”

The founder of Rrrevolve explains why fast fashion is actually far too cheap—and who pays the price for it.

The founder of Rrrevolve explains why fast fashion is actually far too cheap—and who pays the price for it. Lanz talks about greenwashing, the collapse of the sustainability boom following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and why ultra-fast fashion should be banned.

Lanz talks about greenwashing, the collapse of the sustainability boom following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and why ultra-fast fashion should be banned. And he explains why he feels like a clown in baggy pants and why he's been wearing his favorite shirt for over 20 years. Summary created with

Sebastian Lanz, today we’re playing a Q&A game. I’ll ask you as many questions as possible over the next 30 minutes. And please answer as briefly and quickly as possible. If you don’t like a question, you can say “next” once. Bern or Zurich?

Zurich is my home; I was born here, and I still feel incredibly at home here today

Red or blue?

Blue has been my favorite color since I was a child.

Cotton or linen?

Leash—especially in hot weather.

Linen wrinkles terribly.

That's true. But I usually look a little rumpled anyway. So that works out well (laughs).

How many pieces of clothing do you own—and how many pairs of shoes?

I really hate throwing things away. I estimate that I own about 100 pieces of clothing and 15 pairs of shoes. Ten of them are ancient—I only wear them when I'm working in the garden.

Why do you need ten pairs of gardening shoes?

I don't really need them. But like I said, I have a hard time parting with things.

Is there a piece of clothing you've been wearing for years and would never replace?

I have a few pieces of clothing that I’ve been wearing for over 20 years. I’ve grown particularly fond of an old work jacket—today, people would call it an overshirt. It’s covered in paint stains, but I always find reasons to wear it.

When it comes to sustainable fashion, it's often recommended to pare down your wardrobe to just a few essential pieces.

I'll admit it: I'm not quite there yet. The clothes I actually wear are few and far between. But I still have some old stuff in my closet that I really should get rid of.

blue News Zum Autor: Bruno Bötschi blue News-Redaktor Bruno Bötschi spricht für das Frage-Antwort-Spiel «Bötschi fragt» regelmässig mit bekannten Persönlichkeiten aus dem In- und Ausland. Er stellt ihnen ganz viele Fragen – immer direkt, oft lustig und manchmal auch tiefsinnig. Dabei bleibt bis zur allerletzten Frage immer offen, wo das rasante Pingpong hinführt.

As the founder and CEO of Rrrevolve, you make money selling sustainable and fairly produced fashion while at the same time advocating for less consumption. How do you deal with this contradiction?

That is actually our biggest contradiction. I really should be telling people: Don't buy anything. But at the same time, we make our living selling clothes.

How do you resolve the contradiction?

I always say: If you’re going to buy something, it’s better to buy it from us than at a conventional clothing store. Still, the same applies to us: Buy responsibly – shop responsibly. It’s better to buy one less item of clothing, but make sure it’s high quality.

Do you ever find yourselves telling a customer in the store, “You’d better not buy anything—your closet is already too full”?

No, we don't do that (laughs).

Where do you personally draw the line between conscious consumption and overconsumption?

As long as I wear a piece of clothing over and over again and use it for the long term, I consider that conscious consumption. I would never buy a suit just for a wedding and then never wear it again. To me, that’s a throwaway mentality.

In your opinion, would it be a success if your customers ended up buying less from you?

That’s a tricky question (laughs). But of course you’re right—that really should be our goal. Let’s put it this way: Our customers shouldn’t just shop less with us; they should consume less in general. And when they do buy something, we’d love for them to buy it from us.

How do you measure the success of Rrrevolve—by revenue or by how sustainably your customers’ consumption habits are changing?

As a company, we, too, are subject to economic pressures. Revenue and margins must be right so that we can pay our employees’ wages. But I also see the impact we’ve had on the industry over the past 15 years as a success. Recently, people who used to work at the two major fashion retailers, Modissa and PKZ, told me that both companies view us as a role model for sustainability and are closely watching what we do. To me, that’s a huge compliment—and a success that counts just as much as revenue.

When was the last time you acted impulsively and bought something you later regretted?

That happened at our store. I wanted to jump on the latest trend of really baggy pants. But I quickly realized: That’s just not me. It looks great on young people, but I feel like a clown in them. The pants have since ended up in our own thrift store in Bern.

The two biggest misconceptions about sustainable fashion are: it's expensive and it looks "eco." How do you respond to that?

That’s exactly why I founded Rrrevolve 16 years ago. I believed that conscious consumption shouldn’t mean looking like a “tree-hugger.” That’s why, from the very beginning, we’ve sold clothing that defies that stereotype. You can’t tell by looking at our clothes that they were produced fairly—our fashion standards are just as high as those of any other clothing store.

And how do you refute the criticism about high prices?

It's true, we're more expensive than H&M or Zara. The higher price ensures that neither nature nor the people in the supply chain suffer as a result. Plus, the quality justifies the price.

"I usually look a little rumpled anyway. That's why linen suits me well": Sebastian Lanz. zVg

Can sustainability and fashion really go hand in hand? Or to put it another way: Is it even possible to act ethically and be fashionable at the same time?

I think it’s always a matter of finding a balance. Nothing is just black or white. We’re not moralists; we simply offer people an alternative. But fashion is also always an expression of one’s own personality. That’s why people should treat themselves to something special every once in a while—and simply enjoy fashion without feeling guilty.

Is sustainable fashion really too expensive today—or is fast fashion too cheap?

Fast fashion is clearly too cheap. The true costs are simply not factored into the price. Instead, society pays for it—through environmental pollution and poor working conditions. Sustainable fashion costs more because these costs aren’t simply passed on to people and the environment.

If cutting back on consumption were the most environmentally friendly option, what would be the next best thing consumers could do?

Consume consciously. With every purchase, I ask myself: Do I really need this? And what’s behind it? Every receipt is also a ballot. With every purchase, I decide who I support. With every purchase, I decide where my money goes—to a large corporation or to a small, local store with fair working conditions and transparent supply chains. We, as consumers, should definitely make much more use of this power.

These days, just about every fashion brand touts sustainability. What does Rrrevolve actually do differently?

We offer a service where the search and inspection work has already been done. Our customers can rest assured that every item of clothing in our stores and online shop has been inspected according to strict criteria. You don’t have to read every label or check every material individually. We take care of that for you.

Where does your concept reach its limits? Or to put it another way: Are there areas where you aren't yet fully sustainable?

We’re in good shape when it comes to regular clothing. Things get trickier with performance clothing. It’s usually made of recycled polyester. I don’t consider polyester to be a sustainable solution in general. A PET bottle can be recycled into another PET bottle over and over again. But once it’s turned into yarn for a garment, the cycle ends—and ultimately, it becomes waste. While recycled polyester is currently the most sustainable option available, in the long term we urgently need a better solution.

And all of that is then processed in China?

This is largely already the case with performance apparel, because most PET recycling currently takes place in China. Even PET bottles from Europe are shipped there, processed into yarn, and then sent back to Europe.

How do you ensure that all the brands you work with are sustainable?

We have strict criteria and review every brand before adding it to our product lineup.

Do you guys visit the factories yourselves?

No. We rely on independent third-party certifications. These organizations also conduct unannounced inspections, review documentation, and speak with employees. We simply couldn't do that ourselves.

In 2019, you removed the espadrille brand Toms from your product lineup because it no longer met your sustainability criteria. How often do you have to make decisions like this?

Fortunately, that doesn’t happen very often. In Tom’s case, the brand promised a lot but then ended up going in a different direction. We recently had a similar situation with a French men’s fashion brand. On paper, a lot of it sounded great, but in the end, the company didn’t meet our standards. That’s why we ended the partnership and communicated that openly.

In your opinion, where is the fashion industry currently falling short the most?

Overproduction is the biggest problem. Clothing requires lead time: colors, styles, and quantities must be planned well in advance. But no one knows exactly how much of it will actually be sold later. That’s why too much is often produced. We urgently need better solutions here—such as smaller production runs, more local manufacturing, or production on demand. The most important factor, however, remains quality. If so much is being produced, then at least it should be made to last. Instead, disposable fashion is being produced more and more often these days.

You're talking about fast fashion now, right?

Yes, although ultra-fast fashion is even more extreme. The best-known retailer is Shein from China. There, a pair of jeans often costs less than ten francs. Such clothing quickly becomes a disposable product: it’s often worn only once and then ends up in the trash.

“Anyone who focuses solely on sustainability has lost,” you told the consumer magazine *Beobachter* at the end of 2025.

Starting in 2018, when the climate youth movement and Fridays for Future emerged, we at Rrrevolve rode a wave of success for years. Back then, we realized: Things are finally changing; people are becoming aware of the problem.

The trend came to an end on February 24, 2022, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Suddenly, issues such as security, military buildup, and rising living costs took center stage. Sustainability took a back seat. In uncertain times, people tend to hold onto their money.

Sustainability alone is no longer a marketing selling point these days. Every insurance company and every bank is now promoting it. That’s why you have to be more specific and explain what actually makes a piece of clothing better. People want to change, but they don’t want to be lectured.

What does that mean, specifically?

We sell the same product today as we did in the past. The only difference is that we no longer talk about sustainability first—we talk about the product. Whether someone buys it because of its timeless design or its sustainability doesn't matter to us.

But isn't "timeless" just boring?

Timeless doesn't have to be boring. There are many timeless pieces of clothing that are absolutely gorgeous. We're talking about "Sprinkles on the cake"—fashion highlights paired with timeless basics. That's how you keep your style exciting.

"Clothing that is essentially produced to be thrown away should not be allowed on the market in Switzerland," said Sebastian Lanz. zVg

Fair fashion remains a niche product. What will it take for ethically produced fashion to finally make a breakthrough?

Demand cannot be forced. This makes it all the more important to regulate ultra-fast fashion more strictly. In my opinion, we need clear guidelines on which products are even allowed to be sold in Switzerland.

Should ultra-fast fashion be banned?

Clothing that is essentially produced to be thrown away should not be allowed on the market in Switzerland. Just as single-use plastic bags have been regulated or banned, the fashion industry finally needs stricter laws as well.

In your opinion, who bears the greater responsibility: fashion companies or us, the consumers?

To me, it’s clearly the fashion companies. Saying that “that’s just how demand is” isn’t a real justification—it’s just a cheap excuse. You can’t place all the responsibility on consumers. Not everyone has the time or the means to educate themselves thoroughly. That’s why I believe the responsibility lies with the companies.

The late British designer Vivienne Westwood once said: “Buy less, choose well, use it for a long time.”

I couldn't put it any better myself. That's my motto, too.

To wrap things up, let's go over four fashion inventions. Please give a brief, off-the-cuff answer for each one. Tie?

Luckily, I haven't worn any for over 20 years.

So pointless—or is it a punishment for men because it makes them look like they've been hanged?

Today, the tie seems like a relic from another era. I don't think it will still be around in 50 years.

Minirock?

The miniskirt is back in style right now. I find it fascinating that it was seen as a symbol of women’s liberation in the 1960s—even though it simultaneously sexualizes the female body.

Leggings?

They seem incredibly comfortable. I've never worn a pair myself, though.

Anzug?

They can look really great. Especially lightweight linen suits. With summers getting hotter and hotter, they’re likely to become even more popular.

Your very own fashion disaster?

When I was 18, I jumped on the men's skirt trend. I was convinced that soon everyone at my school would be wearing them. Instead, I ended up being the only one (laughs).

More videos from this section