In the mine in Sedrun—known for the failed Porta Alpina project—large-scale international research could soon be conducted. A 500-million-franc quantum technology experiment aims to detect dark matter.

The Porta Alpina project was not pursued further. Now, however, the NEAT shaft in Sedrun could become part of a large-scale experiment. (File photo)

A recently published study by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) shows that the shaft could be a potential site for the so-called atomic interferometer. This was reported on Friday by the news portal suedostschweiz.ch and has been confirmed in a press release from the University of Applied Sciences of Graubünden.

According to the press release, an atomic interferometer on the order of one kilometer in size can detect gravitational waves within a specific range.

In addition to gravitational wave research, this cutting-edge experiment—which cost 500 million Swiss francs—is also expected to provide direct evidence of dark matter and answer other open questions in fundamental physics. In addition to CERN, various universities—including those in Geneva and Oxford—as well as the University of Applied Sciences of Graubünden are participating in the project.

The reason Graubünden can be hopeful about the mega-experiment is that measurements taken in the shaft from May to July 2025 yielded promising results. According to the University of Applied Sciences, the shaft had the lowest background radiation levels among the seven sites surveyed.

Location Known Due to a Failed Project

As a next step, the Institute for Construction in Alpine Regions at the University of Applied Sciences of Graubünden will conduct a structural feasibility study for the Porta Alpina atomic interferometer. However, despite the measurement results, it has not yet been decided whether Graubünden will actually be selected as the site.

The site in Graubünden now under consideration is known for the failed Porta Alpina project. The plan was to build an underground train station in the middle of the Gotthard Base Tunnel, connecting the town of Sedrun to the European rail network. An 800-meter-long elevator was planned to transport passengers upward at high speed. However, the project was not pursued further.