For once, August 1 passed with virtually no fireworks: Emergency responders from several cantons reported a quiet National Day with relatively few calls.

For once, August 1 passed with virtually no fireworks: Emergency responders from several cantons reported a quiet National Day with relatively few calls for assistance.

"The public has generally complied well with the ban on open fires and fireworks," Schutz&Rettung Zürich reported in response to an inquiry from Keystone-SDA. Overall, it was a quiet evening. Four small fires had to be extinguished in the canton of Zurich, including a small cluster of trees and a burning hedge.

In the canton of Aargau, there were only 33 reports related to fireworks in the past 48 hours, according to a statement from the cantonal police on Sunday in response to an inquiry. However, it was not always clear whether fireworks had actually been set off.

In addition, there were 26 reports of fires or barbecuing. In most cases, however, these involved permitted gas grills that simply produced a lot of smoke. There was not a single report in the city of Aarau.

According to a statement, the Basel-Landschaft police responded 11 times to reports related to the ban on open fires and fireworks. These reports primarily concerned “people who wanted to barbecue with wood or charcoal or who had already lit such a fire.”

In some cases, the patrols were able to inform the individuals concerned of the applicable regulations in a timely manner, the report added. Apart from that, the National Day celebrations proceeded peacefully.