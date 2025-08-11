Midsummer is the season for shooting stars: The Perseid meteor shower will peak on the night of August 12–13, 2026. Thanks to the minimal moonlight, the chances of a spectacular night of shooting stars are particularly good.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you The Perseids reach their peak in mid-August—and in 2026, the faint moonlight promises a particularly good view of the shooting stars.

For observation, a dark location away from city lights and with an unobstructed view in all directions is recommended, while binoculars and telescopes tend to be more of a hindrance. Summary created with

For fans of shooting stars, the August meteor shower has always been a highlight of the annual astronomical calendar: The Perseids are the only major meteor shower in the summer and one of the most prolific of all. Up to 60 meteors per hour can be seen at the peak of the Perseid meteor shower.

When can you see the Perseids in the sky?

The first Perseids appeared in the sky as early as mid- to late July. In 2026, the Perseid meteor shower will peak in the early morning hours of August 13. Viewing conditions are generally best during the second half of the night, weather permitting. This year, the moon will cause hardly any light pollution, and even fainter shooting stars will be more visible.

What's the best way to see the Perseid meteor shower? Sky-watchers don't need any special equipment to observe the Perseids—a lounge chair or sleeping pad and a good, unobstructed view are all you need.

Binoculars or even telescopes are actually a hindrance when trying to spot meteors that burn up in a matter of seconds, because the field of view of such instruments is far too small for these swift celestial travelers.

The best viewing opportunities are found in places far away from cities flooded with artificial light. So it’s best to head for the mountains or find a secluded meadow.

If you want to photograph the meteor shower, you should use a wide-angle lens, mount the camera on a tripod, and set it to a long exposure.

By the way: To make the shooting stars more visible, some municipalities have decided to turn off their streetlights on Monday night—particularly in the canton of Vaud. In Lausanne, for example, certain parks and monuments will be temporarily left in the dark.

What are the Perseids?

The summer shooting stars get their name from the constellation Perseus. That is where the apparent point of origin of the Perseid meteors—the so-called radiant—is located.

The shooting stars originate from the Earth’s immediate vicinity: In August, as the Earth orbits the Sun, it passes through a cloud of debris particles. These particles come from the comet known as “109P/Swift-Tuttle.” The dust particles strike the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of about 60 kilometers per second.

At an altitude of 80 to 100 kilometers, these tiny dust particles then create the light phenomena known as shooting stars. “Every single shooting star is actually a dust particle that strikes the Earth at relatively high speeds,” explained Carolin Liefke, deputy director of the House of Astronomy in Heidelberg. “We’re talking about something like 30 to 35 kilometers per second.”

When a dust particle enters Earth’s atmosphere, it creates friction with the air molecules, the physicist said. Roughly speaking, it can be explained this way: The air along this small tube through which the dust particle speeds is heated and begins to glow. “That’s what we see as a shooting star.”

Observation conditions are generally best during the second half of the night. Keystone-SDA

The comet itself returns to our region along its orbit only once every 133 years. The name "Perseids" comes from the impression that the shooting stars seem to fall from the constellation Perseus, Liefke explains. Perseus is a mythological hero from ancient Greece.

Incidentally, in popular parlance, the August meteors are called “St. Lawrence’s Tears.” The name is a reference to Saint Lawrence, who was martyred on August 10, 258, during the reign of the Roman Emperor Valerian. According to legend, fiery tears have rained down on this day ever since.



1 / 2 Im August gibt es viele Sternschnuppen zu sehen - die meisten in der Nacht auf Mittwoch. (Archivbild) Image : dpa

A Bonus in the Night Sky

Anyone who looks up at the sky in the early morning hours can spot not only the Perseids but also several bright planets. Saturn is particularly easy to see during the second half of the night. Jupiter doesn’t appear until dawn, low on the eastern horizon, while Venus stands out as a bright evening star after sunset. However, there won’t be a close encounter between Jupiter and Venus this year like the one in August 2025.

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