A mysterious disease is spreading among Swiss dairy cows. The federal government is monitoring the situation, as the relevant federal agency stated in response to an inquiry from Keystone-SDA. According to the industry association, the situation is “critical” for dairy farmers.

Cows in Switzerland are currently falling ill in droves. The reason for this is unclear. (File photo)

"The cause has not yet been identified," the Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs (BLV) said on Friday.

According to the BLV, various livestock farmers have reported, in particular, fever and diarrhea, often accompanied by a significant drop in milk production. The agency thus confirmed reports from industry publications such as the “Schweizer Bauer” and the “Bauernzeitung.”

According to the BLV, nonspecific symptoms such as fever or diarrhea could indicate a highly contagious animal disease.

No Risk from Drinking Milk

However, according to the Federal Office, there is currently no evidence of a risk to consumers from consuming milk or meat.

The Swiss Milk Producers Association (SMP) nevertheless assesses the overall situation as serious. “The situation is critical,” the association stated in response to an inquiry. “Low milk prices, drought, heat stress, sick animals, and a lack of feed are all converging. This combination is pushing numerous farms to their limits and jeopardizing their economic livelihoods.”

The health and economic consequences are affecting farms to varying degrees depending on the region: While some areas are barely affected, other farms are reporting drops in milk deliveries of up to just under 10 percent.

Under these circumstances, farm closures are “a realistic risk.” While the milk supply is not immediately at risk, widespread production in Switzerland will come under pressure in the medium to long term.

Research into the causes is exploring all avenues

In an effort to identify the causes, the federal government is currently conducting investigations in various directions. Experts are examining both metabolic and infectious causes. Veterinarians, Cattle Health Switzerland, veterinary universities, laboratories, and veterinary authorities are all involved in the analyses. However, no specific pathogen has been identified so far.

The BLV pointed out that symptoms such as fever or diarrhea could also indicate a highly contagious animal disease. Livestock owners should consult a veterinarian immediately if they notice any abnormalities. According to the agency, a direct link to the current heat wave has not yet been scientifically proven—however, high temperatures place a significant strain on high-yielding cows and make them more susceptible to disease.