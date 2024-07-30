Ants are beneficial creatures and should not be killed without good reason. Unless, of course, they are invading your home and kitchen—but even then, they can usually be kept in check with simple household remedies.

When getting rid of ants, you should avoid killing them if possible.

Tips and Home Remedies How to Get Rid of Ants in Your House

Ants are fascinating creatures—and useful, too. And yet, no one wants them on the lawn or on the patio, let alone inside the house.

Some species are nature’s garbage collectors, while others act, in the broadest sense, as stork-like messengers. That’s because they carry the seeds of many plants, allowing them to reproduce. But when they scuttle in single file across the dining room table, they’re just a nuisance.

Tips for Effectively Controlling Ants Determine the source: Follow the ant trail and find out which entrance to the house the ants are using. If the ants are coming from outside, simple home remedies may be effective. However, if they have already nested in old masonry, wooden walls, or cable ducts, only professional pest control will help.

Follow the ant trail and find out which entrance to the house the ants are using. If the ants are coming from outside, simple home remedies may be effective. However, if they have already nested in old masonry, wooden walls, or cable ducts, only professional pest control will help. Think of every possible entry point: If one entry point to the house is blocked, the ants will find a new way in. So it's best to seal all windows, doors, joints, and cracks at once.

If one entry point to the house is blocked, the ants will find a new way in. So it's best to seal all windows, doors, joints, and cracks at once. Repel rather than kill: It is better to avoid killing the ants. The queen senses the loss of her colony and lays several more batches of eggs. This can cause the ant population to suddenly explode.

It is better to avoid killing the ants. The queen senses the loss of her colony and lays several more batches of eggs. This can cause the ant population to suddenly explode. Be patient: Attractants in baits—whether chemical or natural—initially attract large numbers of ants. This is because, before the poison is ingested, it is first carried back to the nest by countless workers. The incubation period from egg to young ant is approximately 14 days. Therefore, any type of treatment should be carried out over a period of at least 3–4 weeks.

Attractants in baits—whether chemical or natural—initially attract large numbers of ants. This is because, before the poison is ingested, it is first carried back to the nest by countless workers. The incubation period from egg to young ant is approximately 14 days. Therefore, any type of treatment should be carried out over a period of at least 3–4 weeks. Distracting ants from your home: If an entire colony is swarming all over your patio while you're sitting there eating, you can distract them. For example, you can use small pieces of sponge soaked in sugar water or crumpled-up balls of cloth, which you can then put on the compost pile along with the ants.

If an entire colony is swarming all over your patio while you're sitting there eating, you can distract them. For example, you can use small pieces of sponge soaked in sugar water or crumpled-up balls of cloth, which you can then put on the compost pile along with the ants. Avoid leaving food out: Food attracts the ants. Therefore, food scraps and other food items in the house should be stored in tightly sealable containers to keep ants out. Crumbs should also be cleaned up regularly, and pet food bowls should only be left out when they’re needed.

Food attracts the ants. Therefore, food scraps and other food items in the house should be stored in tightly sealable containers to keep ants out. Crumbs should also be cleaned up regularly, and pet food bowls should only be left out when they’re needed. Seal up your house: If you find any leaky joints or cracks in your house, you should seal them with silicone. That way, the ants won’t be able to get in at all—unless you open the doors and windows for them. You can install adhesive barriers here.

Ants are fascinating, clever creatures—and useful, too. But you don't necessarily want these little critters in your house or apartment. Social Democratic Party

If only a few ants have strayed into your home, these simple home remedies and the following tips usually work right away:

The Best Home Remedies for Ants Building scent barriers: Just like people, ants are sensitive to certain scents. So you can create barriers at their entrances using coffee grounds or coffee powder. By the way, both also make good fertilizer for your garden beds.

Just like people, ants are sensitive to certain scents. So you can create barriers at their entrances using coffee grounds or coffee powder. By the way, both also make good fertilizer for your garden beds. Fresh herbs: Strongly scented herbs such as lavender, rosemary, mint, juniper, or fern disrupt the ants' sense of direction. The herbs can be sprinkled directly onto the ant trail to deter the ants from making their way into the house.

Strongly scented herbs such as lavender, rosemary, mint, juniper, or fern disrupt the ants' sense of direction. The herbs can be sprinkled directly onto the ant trail to deter the ants from making their way into the house. Essential oils: Oils made from thyme, rosemary, juniper, cloves, lavender, or tea tree are effective against ants. Simply add a few drops of essential oil to a spray bottle filled with water and spray the ant trail with it. You can also find ant repellent made from these essential oils in stores.

Oils made from thyme, rosemary, juniper, cloves, lavender, or tea tree are effective against ants. Simply add a few drops of essential oil to a spray bottle filled with water and spray the ant trail with it. You can also find ant repellent made from these essential oils in stores. From the Kitchen: Cinnamon and lemon are also effective home remedies that almost everyone has at home. Cinnamon powder can be sprinkled directly onto the ant trail. The ants’ path can also be disrupted by the scent of lemon: Place small bowls of lemon water along the trail. Or rub the cut surface of a halved lemon directly onto the trail.

Cinnamon and lemon are also effective home remedies that almost everyone has at home. Cinnamon powder can be sprinkled directly onto the ant trail. The ants’ path can also be disrupted by the scent of lemon: Place small bowls of lemon water along the trail. Or rub the cut surface of a halved lemon directly onto the trail. Baking soda kills ants: Baking soda, which contains sodium bicarbonate, is also effective against these little creatures, as it is toxic to ants. If the powder is placed directly into the ant nest, it can kill the queen—and thus the entire colony.

Ants in the Garden

By the way: Amateur gardeners usually have a problem with ants whenever they have a problem with pests. That’s because ants love the honeydew produced by aphids—especially the carbohydrates it contains. This is how they care for the aphids and protect them from predators. It even goes so far that the ants transport their little “honey cows” to new plants. In such a case, you should first take action against aphids.

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