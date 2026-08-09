Former U.S. President Joe Biden has cancer. His son Hunter describes the grueling battle against the disease—and wishes his father would complain more often.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden (left) is battling a serious form of cancer. His son Hunter (center) has now reported that he is experiencing severe pain.

Here's what it's all about According to his son, Joe Biden's prostate cancer has continued to spread.

The 83-year-old is suffering from severe pain and is weak.

Biden remains under medical care. Summary created with

According to his son Hunter, former U.S. President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer has spread and is causing him pain. In an interview with the British broadcaster BBC, he said the cancer had spread to the 83-year-old’s bones and had also metastasized beyond them.

For his father, it’s “very painful” and “very draining”; the cancer is really taking a toll on him. “It’s really sad to watch this happen.”

“The only thing I can say about my father and his current state of health is: I wish he’d complain more often,” said Hunter Biden. “My father is still the center of our family,” he said. “He’s the best father, the best husband, the best grandfather.”

A particularly aggressive form of cancer

Donald Trump’s Democratic predecessor had announced his cancer diagnosis in May 2025—just a few months after leaving the White House. According to earlier statements from his office, he has a particularly aggressive and advanced, but treatable, form of the disease. Last October, it was announced that he was undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment to fight prostate cancer.

Biden left office in January 2025. Since then, he has rarely appeared in public.

He had actually intended to run as the Democratic candidate in the 2024 presidential election. However, concerns grew during the election year, and doubts about his physical and mental fitness became increasingly vocal even within his own party. Faced with mounting pressure, Biden withdrew from the race a few months before the election. Instead, his vice president, Kamala Harris, ran for president but lost the election to Republican Trump.

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