The belief that driving faster means arriving sooner is one of the most common illusions among drivers. A study now quantifies how much speeders end up paying—for a minimal time savings.

Here's what it's all about According to a study, speeders save less than one minute of driving time per day based on average mileage.

On the other hand, fuel costs are significantly higher.

If all U.S. drivers adhered to the speed limit, it is estimated that approximately $22 million in fuel costs and about 57,000 metric tons of CO2 could be saved.

For their study, the researchers analyzed more than 120 million car trips in the United States. Summary created with

Speeding past someone, only to run into that supposedly slower driver again at the next traffic light or at the end of a traffic jam? There’s hardly a better example of the self-deception that countless speeders fall for every day.

As confirmed once again by a study published in the journal Communications Sustainability has once again confirmed that drivers who accelerate aggressively hardly reach their destination any faster than those who drive at a moderate pace. Instead, however, the calculations show that they end up paying a significant price. Ultimately, it’s the average speed that determines arrival time—and that hardly differs among drivers.

Nearly half exceed the speed limit

This cognitive bias is well documented in psychology. A team from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities has now conducted a statistical analysis of how this effect plays out on a broader scale. To do so, the researchers analyzed approximately 120 million real-world car trips in the U.S. The data consisted of anonymized information from internal combustion engine vehicles collected on four Wednesdays in 2021.

As a result, the speed limit was exceeded at least once during 43.2 percent of the trips recorded. On average, drivers exceeded the speed limit for 11.75 percent of their travel time. Compared to an ideal scenario in which all drivers adhere to the speed limit, this could save approximately 6.7 million U.S. gallons of fuel daily, which corresponds to about $22 million in fuel costs and approximately 57,000 metric tons of CO2.

Speeding drivers are less than a minute faster

According to the calculations, drivers who stick to the speed limits lose very little time. The research team found that this results in an additional travel time of only about 190 seconds for every 100 miles driven (just under 161 kilometers). Since the average daily driving distance in the U.S. is 28.6 miles (56 kilometers), drivers lose less than a minute of travel time as a result. However, they also save on gas—and avoid potential fines for exceeding the speed limit.

"While we already know how speed affects fuel consumption from a physical standpoint, quantifying the exact extent of these savings at the national level gives us a clearer picture of the actual impact," says the study's lead author, Bharat Jayaprakash, according to a press release from the university.