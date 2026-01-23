The fire alarms on Lucerne's Kapellbrücke are apparently going haywire because of small spiders: they're triggering one false alarm after another. Now the city wants to take action to remedy the situation.

Part of the Kapellbrücke burned down in 1993. The charred sections still serve as a reminder of the disaster today. (Archive photo)

The fire department was last called to the wooden bridge due to a fire alarm on August 1 and 2, as a glance at the incident log on Friday shows. On both occasions, the 660-year-old landmark was not in danger.

In 2026, the fire department had already responded 19 times to reports of fires on the Kapellbrücke. It is suspected that the bridge cross spider is triggering the false alarms. This spider particularly likes to inhabit structures near water. The 200-meter-long wooden bridge spanning the Reuss River, with its roof and gable decorations, appears to be the ideal habitat for this spider.

The small eight-legged creatures also crawl into the fire alarms installed on the bridge. There, they or their webs set off the alarm. Webs outside the fire detectors did not trigger an alarm, explained Guido Hürlimann, project manager for maintenance management for the City of Lucerne, in response to a query from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Lessons Learned from a Disaster

There are a total of 37 smoke detectors on the Kapellbrücke. These were installed following the fire at the landmark in 1993. The false alarms occurred across all sections of the bridge, Fire Department Commander Thomas Lang explained when asked.

The city now wants to know whether the spiders are actually triggering the alarms, as Hürlimann explained. In doing so, he confirmed a report in the Luzerner Zeitung.

Hürlimann explained that the fire detectors that had triggered an alarm were collected. They were then opened and analyzed by the supplier. “The initial analyses confirm the suspicion that spiders are the cause,” he explained.

Fire Season Will Soon Be Over

It remains to be seen how the problem of frequent false alarms can be solved. Hürlimann explained that the highest level of biological activity in the bridge’s trusses occurs during the summer months. The goal is to implement measures by next early summer that will significantly reduce the number of false alarms.

The false alarms do not incur any direct costs for the city of Lucerne. According to the fire department, it has not put any pressure on the city. However, Lang explained that both the city and the fire department have an interest in determining the cause of the false alarms.