The company announced in Stockholm that, going forward, profiles of artists created using artificial intelligence will be labeled as such. To curb AI-generated music, the global market leader will also deploy the platform’s most powerful weapon: its own recommendation algorithm. Starting in mid-September, AI-generated artist identities (“AI Personas”) will be systematically removed from all automatic playlist recommendations and radio streams.

Until now, computer-generated music projects have benefited enormously from the mechanics of the streaming service: Users listened to relaxing background music without realizing that behind the profile picture was not a real musician, but a software generator. The algorithm fed these tracks by the millions into automated playlists such as Discover Weekly, Release Radar, or the platform’s own radio. That’s now a thing of the past.

AI-generated music is no longer being promoted by Spotify's algorithm

Going forward, if an artist profile is classified as an “AI Persona,” it will lose all algorithmic reach. By default, affected tracks will no longer be recommended to listeners. While synthetic music will still be discoverable on the platform, it will only reach an audience if users explicitly follow the AI profile or search for it specifically. Algorithmic visibility—the actual driver of success and revenue on Spotify—will effectively be set to zero for AI musicians.

This algorithmic restriction is complemented by a new level of visual transparency. A clear warning label (“AI Persona Badge”) alerts listeners directly in the artist banner, in the “About” section, in search results, and in track lists that the artist’s identity is not based on a real person. To detect this, Spotify relies on both voluntary self-disclosure by producers and its own review teams and automated analysis methods. A reporting feature for users is also set to follow in the coming months.

Spotify emphasized that the measures apply only to the artists themselves—not to the way human musicians create their works. “A human artist does not automatically become an AI persona just because AI is used as a creative tool.”