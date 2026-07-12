It’s not just your mind that suffers from stress—your skin reacts to it, too. Whether you’re at work or cheering on the World Cup: A skin expert shares tips with blue News on how to give your skin a break.

Simple Rapid Test Stress Shows Up on Your Skin—An Expert Reveals What Really Helps

Here's what it's all about Emotions and stress related to leisure activities can leave visible marks on the skin.

The skin reacts quickly to stress. If this stress becomes chronic and weakens the skin barrier, it can lead to wrinkles, redness, moisture loss, loss of elasticity, and a worsening of acne.

An expert in aesthetic medicine explains to blue News how to reduce the effects of stress on the skin. Summary created with

“Many people come to us because they feel their face looks tired,” says Dr. Natalia Maria Szczepanska, a physician at Beauty2Go. This problem is widespread: According to the expert, around 80 percent of patients between the ages of 30 and 50 want a fresher, more rested, and at the same time natural appearance.

While stress can visibly affect the appearance of the skin, it is not the only trigger. “Stress, lack of sleep, and an unbalanced diet influence one another—and they all affect our skin,” explains Szczepanska.

People who experience prolonged stress often notice the first signs of skin aging earlier. Wrinkles, loss of moisture, redness, or hormone-related skin changes may become more noticeable.

Facial expressions also play a role: When under stress or concentrating intensely, certain facial muscles remain tense for longer periods. Over time, this can contribute to the formation of frown lines between the eyebrows.

Stress can also weaken the skin's natural barrier. In addition, so-called oxidative stress—triggered, for example, by UV radiation, air pollution, or lack of sleep—puts a strain on the skin.

The result: It loses moisture, becomes drier and more sensitive, and loses elasticity. That’s why the expert recommends protecting your skin with sunscreen every day—not just in your daily routine, but also during outdoor sports activities.

However, stress doesn’t just arise from everyday work or family life. “We all look forward to major soccer tournaments and cheer on our team. But when the games take place in a different time zone, that can lead to unusual bedtimes, lack of sleep, and maybe even a beer or two. This can put additional strain on the skin and cause it to dry out,” says the expert.

Whether it's stress from work or a late night before a World Cup game, the effects on the skin are ultimately the same.

The Quick Eye-Squeeze Test

Of course, this doesn't mean anyone should give up watching World Cup games or other leisure activities. Rather, the key is to identify the causes of chronic stress and—if possible—reduce them.

The skin around the eyes is particularly sensitive. If it lacks moisture, it loses its elasticity. You can check whether your skin is sufficiently hydrated with a simple self-test.

“In the pinch test, you gently pinch the skin. If it’s dehydrated, it takes longer to return to its original position,” explains Natalia Maria Szczepanska. “Many people want to regain a more open and fresher look.”

Acne also often worsens during stressful periods. “Many people initially try to conceal skin blemishes with more makeup or by constantly trying new skincare products, instead of strengthening the skin’s natural barrier. This often makes the situation even worse,” says the expert.

Instead, the expert recommends specifically strengthening the skin's natural barrier. Ingredients such as ceramides play an important role in this process, as they support the skin's protective function.

For dry or stressed skin, she recommends a skincare routine that provides plenty of moisture as well as ceramides and hyaluronic acid. Retinol, on the other hand, is particularly effective at stimulating collagen production and counteracting skin aging—ideally, it should be applied in the evening.

Focus on a Holistic Approach

Whether the goal is to improve skin quality, address dehydration, treat the first signs of aging, or stimulate collagen production, aesthetic medicine can also be an option.

According to the expert, the focus today is on long-term care: the goal is to slow down the aging process as early as possible, before it becomes too pronounced. This often helps avoid more complex or invasive procedures later on.

For people with a dull complexion, for example, polynucleotides can be used to stimulate the skin's natural regenerative processes.

According to the expert, aesthetic medicine is generally moving more and more toward a holistic approach to longevity. “Today, it’s no longer about treating individual wrinkles, but about improving overall skin quality and maintaining healthy skin in the long term.”

The trend is thus shifting away from simply treating wrinkles toward prevention. Healthy skin isn't just achieved in the doctor's office, but above all in everyday life—through adequate sleep, consistent sun protection, and a healthy skin barrier.

While stress cannot be completely avoided, its effects on the skin can at least be partially mitigated with the right skincare routine and a healthy lifestyle.