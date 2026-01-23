Six volunteers spent 100 days in isolation to study the effects of long-duration space missions—such as those to Mars. The study is now complete, and the participants are “free” again.

The goal of the study, commissioned by the European Space Agency (ESA), was to investigate the effects of long-duration missions, such as those to Mars. (File photo)

The six participants in the Solis100 research project left the simulation facility of the German Aerospace Center (DLR) in Cologne. The European crew, consisting of three men and three women aged 26 to 32, returned to their daily lives on Friday after a final recovery phase.

The goal of the study, commissioned by the European Space Agency (ESA), was to investigate the effects of long-duration missions—such as those to the Moon or Mars—on health and performance under extreme conditions. The participants, from Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, and Portugal, spent more than three months isolated from the outside world in a confined environment without sunlight.

During those 14 weeks or so, they had to make do with limited resources, such as non-perishable food, and without any personal contact with family and friends. Their daily routine consisted of scientific work, collecting medical data, a strict exercise program, and maintaining the station. Communication with the control center took place primarily via an intercom system.

Preparations for Mars and Moon Missions

According to DLR Division Director Anke Pagels-Kerp, such studies are essential for preparing astronauts for the mental and physical challenges of future missions to the Moon or Mars. According to project manager Amelie Therre, the SOLIS100 study aims to standardize data so that future support measures for crews can be compared.

The isolation took place at a research facility that enables studies of extreme environmental conditions worldwide. Including preparation and follow-up, the project lasted a total of 126 days. During the one-week follow-up phase after the crew left the facility on August 1, additional data on the crew’s physical and cognitive condition were collected.

The research team is now beginning to analyze the data collected over the entire period—that is, before, during, and after isolation—to determine the effects during that time.