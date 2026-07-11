Cunning? Not at all: Contrary to how they’re portrayed in popular culture, spotted hyenas are not only highly social but also masters of de-escalation, as a new study involving the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (IZW) in Berlin shows.

In the Disney movie *The Lion King*, hyenas are portrayed as cunning villains. A new study shows that, on the contrary, these animals are actually quite social. (File photo)

According to the study, the animals exhibit highly developed social behavior and use a sophisticated system of facial expressions and vocalizations to communicate with one another. The study states that this precise communication is comparable to that of many primate species.

An open mouth means: I am peaceful

For the study, the researchers observed spotted hyenas (Crocuta crocuta) playing in the wild in Tanzania and South Africa. As with other mammals, the “relaxed open mouth” (ROM) is the most common signal used to indicate peaceful intentions.

According to observations, the animals frequently use the ROM during one-on-one play when direct eye contact is present. “When several hyenas are playing together and they cannot be sure that all participants see the relaxed ROM, they use additional signals in the form of play-specific vocalizations that are registered and understood by all participants,” explained Oliver Höner, co-author of the study and a researcher at the Leibniz-IZW.

Barking, giggling, growling, squeaking

The scientists identified 13 different vocalizations, 5 of which, according to the report, had never been described before. Among other things, they heard the animals bark, giggle, growl, grunt, squeak softly, whine, whimper, and hiss.

The researchers believe that the sounds are intended to compensate for the lack of eye contact. The ability to adapt their body language to the situation suggests well-developed cognitive and social skills. Despite the sometimes rough play, the study found that it never escalated, meaning it did not lead to actual fights between the animals.

Spotted hyenas play and roughhouse throughout all stages of life; adult hyenas particularly enjoy doing so in the water, as the Leibniz-IZW explains. They live in large social groups of up to 130 animals. These so-called clans have a hierarchical structure and are led by the females and their young. Hyenas live in several countries in sub-Saharan Africa. They hunt wildebeests, zebras, and buffalo, and also feed on carrion.