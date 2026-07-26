A majority of the Swiss population takes a fact-based view of its own history. It tends to date the founding of the state to 1848 rather than 1291, and most consider William Tell to be a myth.

The Wilhelm Tell monument at the tower on Town Hall Square in Altdorf, UR. The majority of those surveyed viewed Tell as a myth. (File photo)

This is according to a special edition of Feldschlösschen’s “Barometer of Cohesion,” as reported by the “NZZ am Sonntag.” A majority of 52 percent of those surveyed associated the emergence of the nation-state with the year 1848, when the modern federal state was founded. Only one-fifth cited the year 1291 and the Federal Charter of the Original Cantons.

Significant differences emerged between the language regions. In German-speaking Switzerland, the year 1848 dominated with 58 percent. According to the survey, the picture was more mixed in French- and Italian-speaking Switzerland. There were also differences across generations. While 59 percent of those over 65 named the year 1848, only 43 percent of 18- to 35-year-olds did so.

A majority also viewed the iconic figure of Wilhelm Tell as a myth, the report added. For 37 percent, he was a legendary figure, and for 28 percent, a literary character from Friedrich Schiller’s play. Only a little more than a quarter saw him as a historical freedom fighter. Tell was viewed more as a freedom fighter in Latin Switzerland and among younger respondents than in German-speaking Switzerland and among older generations. Supporters of the SVP were an exception: nearly half of them (47 percent) described Tell as a freedom fighter.

A Self-Critical Perspective

The public took a self-critical view when asked why Switzerland remained unscathed during World War II. A majority of 56 percent cited the country’s usefulness as a financial hub for Nazi Germany as the most important reason. Collaboration with the Nazi regime (36 percent) and diplomatic skill (34 percent) were also cited as important reasons. The “Reduit” military defense strategy, on the other hand, convinced only 22 percent of those surveyed. Just as few believed that neutrality had been the decisive protective factor.

Since 2025, Feldschlösschen has been publishing the annual “Social Cohesion in Switzerland” Barometer, which is based on a representative survey conducted by the Sotomo research institute. The data was collected from 2,495 people aged 18 and older between October 24 and November 3, 2025. This year’s Barometer was published in February 2026. However, the data released on Sunday is new.