Two stand-up paddlers got into trouble on the Aare River in Bern on Sunday. One of the two men died in the accident.

Near the Engehalde weir in Bern, two stand-up paddlers got into trouble on Sunday.

Shortly after 1:25 p.m., the police were alerted that two stand-up paddlers were in distress near the Engehalde weir pier. According to the police’s initial findings, one of the men was initially in distress. When his companion tried to help him, he, too, got into trouble.

The two men were pulled underwater by the current, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Bern Cantonal Police. While one was able to save himself, the second man was pulled from the water by passersby near the Felsenau Viaduct.

Bystanders administered first aid until the ambulance crew arrived. Despite resuscitation efforts, the 61-year-old Japanese national from the canton of Bern died at the scene. The police have launched an investigation into the accident.

The riverside path was closed for several hours to allow for rescue and recovery operations.