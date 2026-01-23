A pony kicked a hiker in the Grosses Walsertal so hard that he tumbled down a slope. The man, who is from Switzerland, was seriously injured in the incident.

The hiker from Switzerland and his partner were on their way to Blons in the Grosses Walsertal.

Here's what it's all about A Swiss hiker was seriously injured by a pony's hoof in Vorarlberg, Austria.

He fell down a steep slope and was seriously injured.

The man was flown to the hospital by helicopter. Summary created with

A Swiss hiker was seriously injured on Monday in Vorarlberg, Austria, when a pony kicked him in the upper body. After being kicked, the man fell down a steep slope and came to rest near a pasture fence.

He was so seriously injured that he could no longer get up on his own, but he was responsive. His partner called emergency services; according to the police, the man was rescued by helicopter and flown to a hospital. The couple had been hiking from St. Gerold toward Blons late that morning.

Near a steeply sloping pony and goat enclosure, the man and woman followed a well-trodden path and inadvertently strayed from the marked hiking trail. When they realized their mistake, they tried to make their way back to the trail, which was 50 meters higher. In the process, one of the ponies in the pasture was startled and kicked the man.