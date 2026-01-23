A Swiss tourist discovered a pony in the trunk of a small car on a ferry bound for Ischia. The animal was in the back of a Citroën C1. Animal rights activists and an Italian politician now want an investigation into the case.

Video Sparks Outrage Swiss Woman Discovers Incredible Cargo in the Trunk on an Italy-Bound Ferry

Here's what it's all about A Swiss woman took a photo of a pony in the trunk of a compact car.

The photo was taken on a ferry from Pozzuoli to Ischia.

Animal rights activists have announced that they will file a complaint regarding possible animal cruelty. Summary created with

“Take a close look at this video. It’s about a pony. A living creature.” With these words, Italian Member of Parliament Francesco Emilio Borrelli released footage of an unusual animal transport.

The video shows a pony in the trunk of a red Citroën C1. The small car was loaded onto a ferry bound for Ischia in Pozzuoli on July 5.

The scene was filmed by a Swiss tourist, as reported by the Italian newspaper “Leggo" reports. According to her, the animal had to remain crammed into the ferry’s cargo hold during the approximately one-hour crossing.

Ferry crew members are said to have known about it

The Swiss woman spoke to the ship's crew before departure. However, they had made it clear to her that they were already aware of the pony's presence.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

This is precisely the issue we will now examine. It is not only a matter of the vehicle owner’s responsibility, but also the question of why, despite being aware of the situation, no one intervened.

Animal rights activist Enrico Rizzi and Borrelli are therefore calling for a thorough investigation. Even individuals who knew about the transport but failed to take action could come under scrutiny by investigators.

Complaint Filed in Pozzuoli

According to his own account, Borrelli filed a report with the police in Pozzuoli regarding alleged animal cruelty. Authorities will now use the license plate to determine who owns the car and who was responsible for transporting the animals.

In addition, an investigation will be conducted to determine the conditions under which the pony was transported and whether other parties involved can be held criminally liable.

Borrelli describes it as a “very serious case of animal cruelty, committed amid widespread indifference.”

Note: This article first appeared on the Italian-language version of blue News.