Time and again, dinosaur skeletons—or parts of them—are sold at auction for high prices, even though researchers view this with skepticism. Now a record has been set in New York.

Here's what it's all about The skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex was sold at an auction in New York for a record sum of about 50.1 million dollars.

The bones were excavated in the U.S. state of South Dakota. It is one of the largest and most complete skeletons of its kind.

Experts are critical of auctions of scientifically valuable dinosaur skeletons. Summary created with

A Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, estimated to be about 67 million years old, was sold at an auction in New York for a record sum of about 50 million dollars.

After a bidding war lasting about ten minutes among seven bidders, the hammer fell at $50.1 million (about 40.5 million Swiss francs). This marks the highest price ever paid at auction for a dinosaur skeleton, according to Sotheby’s. The identity of the winning bidder was not immediately disclosed.

Experts are skeptical of auctions

The skeleton, nicknamed “Gus,” which was excavated in the U.S. state of South Dakota, is said to be one of the largest and most complete skeletons of its kind ever found. Previously, the skeleton of a Stegosaurus, which had fetched nearly $45 million at an auction in New York in 2024, had held the record for the most expensive dinosaur bones ever sold at auction.

In recent years, dinosaur skeletons—or parts of them—have repeatedly been sold at auction for millions. However, many experts are critical of the auctioning of scientifically valuable skeletons.