Knitting meetups, knitting festivals, and group knitting sessions at movie theaters are popping up all over the country. More and more people are picking up needles and yarn. Why is this hobby so popular right now, what health benefits might it offer, and why is social media further fueling the trend?

These days, many people discover knitting through social media—but then seek out the company of others at in-person knitting groups.

Switzerland Is in the Grip of Knitting Fever That's why people of all ages are knitting now

Here's what it's all about Lismen is experiencing a boom in Switzerland—with knitting gatherings, festivals, and events throughout the country.

Studies show that knitting can reduce stress, promote well-being, and have a positive effect on mental health.

Social media, the desire to slow down, and the trend toward greater sustainability are making the skilled trades popular again. Summary created with

Knitting at the pool, knitting at the movie theater, knitting meetups, knitting festivals: Whether in Schaffhausen, Aarau, Uerikon, Bern, or Zurich—Switzerland is in the grip of knitting fever. And it’s in good company.

This hobby is booming in many countries. While the knitting community in Switzerland is predominantly female, the hobby is also popular among men in the Nordic countries.

Rebecca Nappo attributes the knitting craze in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nappo is an avid knitter herself and, together with her friend Emelie Ottosson, founded the knitting festival “Knitfest” in Zurich.

Thousands of knitting enthusiasts from Switzerland and abroad made the pilgrimage last November the first edition in Zurich to take classes, participate in discussions, test the latest yarns, and exchange ideas with other knitters.

Rebecca Nappo and Emelie Ottosson met—of course—at a knitting get-together.

Knitting to Combat Dementia, Eating Disorders, or Stress

“During the pandemic, everyone spent a lot of time at home,” says Nappo. “Life slowed down. Many people felt the need to do some crafts and create something.”

Many people also sought comfort during this time and found it in crafts. “Knitting grounds you and brings you into the here and now,” says Nappo. “It can help you find more calm and peace—especially for people who have mental health issues or are neurodivergent.”

Various studies show that Lismen can have positive effects on well-being. According to these studies, it can help reduce stress and promote subjective well-being.

In addition, there is evidence that regular knitting may be associated with relief from symptoms of mental illness and helps prevent mild cognitive impairment.

At the most recent Knitfest in Zurich, thousands of people gathered to share their passion for knitting and discover new things. KEYSTONE

Some knitters report that knitting helps relieve their chronic pain. One explanation for this is that the brain can only process a certain amount of information at a time. When it is occupied with knitting, it temporarily suppresses the perception of pain.

The progression of dementia can be slowed by this hobby, especially when knitting complex patterns. Knitting can even help with eating disorders, as a Canadian study shows.

Three-quarters of the study participants reported that knitting had a calming, therapeutic effect and significantly reduced their anxieties and thoughts related to their eating disorder.

Knitting influencers and in-person knitting meetups

Knitting has been around for about 1,000 years. Through Instagram and TikTok, a new generation is now discovering a craft that was long considered old-fashioned. “Among other things, social media makes it easier to get started and enables many young people to take up knitting.” Rebecca Nappo learned the craft from her great-grandmother.

“Today, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok open all kinds of doors,” she says. “You can learn techniques, discover patterns, and meet like-minded people—something that would never have been possible on your own in the quiet of your own room.”

Today, some knitting influencers and designers can make a living by selling their own knitting patterns, products, or classes. “Today’s patterns and designs have a fresher look, are easier to understand, and simpler to make. The garments are cool and wearable, and even major fashion houses are copying them,” says Rebecca Nappo. This appeals to a younger target audience and motivates them to take up the hobby.

But why are there more and more knitting meetups or events like Lismen at the Badi? It has to do with digital fatigue: While many people today discover knitting and find patterns through social media, they long for the analog experience—for a slower pace of life.

“They want to share their joy in this hobby. And for introverts in particular, knitting meetups are a great way to connect with others and make friends,” explains Nappo. In northern countries, where knitting is part of everyday life, such meetups and events have been around for a long time. Now the trend is spreading to Switzerland as well.

"Knitting will always be around"

However, this trend also raises the question of who can actually afford this hobby. High-quality wool is expensive. “It costs money, just like any hobby. But there’s also less expensive yarn,” says Rebecca Nappo.

Yarn outlets or leftover yarn—whether sold at thrift stores or through secondhand platforms, or shared at knitting meetups—would make knitting accessible even to people on a tighter budget. Some people also buy inexpensive old wool sweaters, unravel them, and use the yarn they’ve recovered for new, more modern projects.

And for many knitters, this hobby has a side benefit that saves money: “For me, knitting has led to me buying a lot less clothing. Because now I know what it takes for a sweater like that to end up on a store rack, and I truly appreciate its value.”

Knitting is also seen as a counter-movement to fast fashion. Many people consciously choose sustainable materials for their knitting projects.

Rebecca Nappo doesn't believe that knitting is just a passing trend. “We humans need something we can do with our hands. And we need face-to-face interactions in our daily lives. Many people don’t want to just talk into their cell phones and type AI prompts. The hype might die down a bit. But knitting will always be around.”

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