The Bayreuth Festival is celebrating its anniversary with a ceremony and music by Beethoven: 150 years ago, composer Richard Wagner (1813–1883) staged his now world-famous opera festival for the first time. Therefore, there will be no opera performance on Saturday (6:00 p.m.) to mark the opening of the festival. The orchestra, conducted by Christian Thielemann, will perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

Why Beethoven instead of Wagner?

It was also performed at the laying of the cornerstone for the Bayreuth Festival Theater on May 22, 1872—conducted at that time by Wagner himself at the Margravial Opera House.

Wagner's great-granddaughter, Nike Wagner—longtime director of the Weimar Art Festival and the Beethoven Festival in Bonn—will deliver the keynote address.

Merz and Merkel are expected to attend

Traditionally, the city of Bayreuth rolls out the red carpet for prominent guests at the start of the festival—this year, Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) is once again expected to attend. According to the city, former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), a fan of Wagner’s work, has confirmed her attendance, as have Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) and Research Minister Dorothee Bär (CSU).

In addition, Bavaria's Minister-President Markus Söder (CSU), former Green Party leader Ricarda Lang, and the Minister-President of Baden-Württemberg, Cem Özdemir (Greens), have accepted the invitation.

An Absolute First: A Premiere of “Rienzi”

Things get more exciting on Sunday: That’s when the season’s first new production will premiere. Wagner’s early work *Rienzi* will be performed at the Festspielhaus for the very first time. This required obtaining special approval from the Festival’s Board of Trustees. This is because composer Wagner himself did not actually want his early opera—which premiered in 1842 and which he called a “monster” and a “screamer”—to be included in the Festival’s repertoire.

The decision is not without controversy. “Rienzi” is Wagner’s third opera and was once his greatest success. It tells the story of the rise and fall of the Roman tribune Cola di Rienzo, who seeks to break the power of the ruling class—and then meets his downfall due to his own megalomania.

The opera is said to have inspired the young Adolf Hitler—who later, as a Wagner fan, was a regular visitor to Bayreuth—when he saw it for the first time as a teenager in Linz. “It all began in that moment…,” he is said to have remarked at the time. The “Rienzi” overture always opened the NSDAP’s Reich Party Congresses.

The directors of “Rienzi” see the work as a “memorial”

“Especially now, as right-wing populist and fascist tendencies are becoming more noticeable again, this play has taken on an eerie relevance,” said director Alexandra Szemerédy, who is now staging the work in Bayreuth together with her colleague Magdolna Parditka. The two see the work as a “monument.”

Prior to the premiere, there is also to be a memorial event for Jewish musicians persecuted during the Nazi era, at which Jewish journalist Michel Friedman is scheduled to deliver a speech. The fact that the event had been canceled in the meantime had made headlines. Following fierce criticism, it was rescheduled for the opening weekend of the anniversary festival.