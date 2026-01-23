Yael Inokai’s new novel, *The Oyster*, revolves around a murder, but it is not a traditional mystery. Rather, the plot serves to depict a setting—the department store—and, above all, a character: the cleaning lady.

"The Oyster" is the title of the new novel by Swiss author Yael Inokai. The book, which is set to be released on Tuesday, revolves around a murder that Leonora, a cleaning lady, solves. (File photo)

Leonora Bloch is a working-class heroine. Coming from a poor background and abandoned with a child at a young age, she never had any choice but to work hard. In other words: to clean. Now Leonora is over seventy and still cleans—though in a high-ranking position. As the personal assistant to department store director Dr. Bronstett, she keeps things in order not only in his office but also in his villa. One morning, she finds her boss murdered there.

“He was lying in the warmest spot in the house,” reads the new novel by Basel-based author Yael Inokai. “Leonora had once lain down on that floor herself, in a moment of self-forgetfulness many years ago. Ever since then, for her, that had been inextricably linked to wealth: taking off her shoes at the door after a day’s work and walking barefoot through the house. Fearing loss, owning a cashmere coat, being comforted by underfloor heating.”

Sympathy Turns to Incomprehension

She would have needed comfort when her son died. But back then, life just went on. And cleaning has become second nature to Leonora. The book doesn’t make it clear where her first nature went—or whether she ever had one at all. Is she mourning Dr. Bronstett? Does she feel schadenfreude? We never get to know Inokai’s protagonist that closely. She remains a one-dimensional character, and the initial sympathy we feel for her turns into bewilderment as we read on. Why doesn’t this woman ever stand up for herself? Why doesn’t she take advantage of any of the opportunities that come her way to gain an edge?

Even the police are at a loss. After the body was found, Leonora’s first action was to clean up the crime scene—so thoroughly that all traces were erased. Together with her late son’s former lover, with whom she maintains a family-like relationship, she ultimately solves the case herself. Clues come from the boss’s severed hand, which turns up on an oyster platter in the department store’s pseudo-chic bar. This is creepy and equates the slurping of live animals with the dismemberment of dead people. At that moment, this otherwise rather harmless book becomes radical.*

*This article by Tina Uhlmann, Keystone-SDA, was produced with the support of the Gottlieb and Hans Vogt Foundation.