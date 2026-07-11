She survived polio, lived for decades in an iron lung, and thus became a symbol of a bygone era. Martha Lillard’s death marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in medical history.

The last known American woman who relied on a so-called iron lung to breathe has died. (File photo)

Courage to Live in a Steel Pipe The likely last user of an iron lung has died

Here's what it's all about Martha Lillard was considered the last patient in the U.S. who still used the “iron lung” after contracting polio.

The 78-year-old died in Oklahoma at the end of June.

Lillard had contracted polio in 1953 at the age of five—and since then, she has spent most of her life in the steel tube. Summary created with

Martha Lillard, an American woman, has died; she was the last known polio survivor who relied on a so-called iron lung to breathe. According to reports from several U.S. media outlets, the woman, who had polio, died in Oklahoma at the end of June at the age of 78. Her death likely marks the end of a medical technology that had become a symbol of the disease in the years before the introduction of the polio vaccine.

Lillard contracted polio in 1953 at the age of five—two years before the first vaccine against the disease was introduced in the United States. The infection paralyzed large parts of her body and permanently damaged her respiratory muscles. According to her family’s GoFundMe page, Lillard remained independent and creative despite her severe health limitations. She painted, wrote poetry, and composed music on the piano.

Outdated technology, difficult maintenance

However, while other polio survivors were later able to switch to modern ventilators, Lillard remained dependent on the Iron Lung. Although she had tried various alternatives, none of them provided her with the necessary breathing support, she told local station KFOR just a few days before her death.

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Her sister reported that the deceased’s health had been steadily deteriorating recently, partly as a result of the long-term effects of two COVID-19 infections. At the same time, maintaining the decades-old iron lung—on which Lillard was reportedly dependent around the clock in her final days—had become increasingly difficult. Spare parts from the 1940s were nearly impossible to obtain, and no one could be found who was able to repair the device, KFOR quoted the sister as saying.

The End of a Medical Era

As recently as March 2024, Paul Alexander, another well-known user of the historic ventilator, died at the age of 78 after having lived with it for more than 70 years.

The iron lung is a large metal cylinder that helps patients breathe by regulating air pressure. Before the introduction of effective polio vaccines in the 1950s, the device became a symbol of the fight against the disease.

Polio is a contagious infectious disease that can cause permanent paralysis and lead to death, especially in young children. The virus is often spread through contaminated water. There is currently no cure.

Thanks to dedicated vaccination campaigns over the past few decades, polio has been considered virtually eradicated worldwide for years. As a result, some 20 million people have been spared from paralysis and 1.5 million from death to date, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).