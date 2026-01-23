Panty liners, cups, or the new Disc: The selection of menstrual products has never been so wide. Yet many women still opt for tampons or pads. blue News spoke with the women behind the Zurich-based startup Rayne about why innovation in this area is slow to take hold.

Here's what it's all about Although there are now numerous alternatives to tampons and pads, many women continue to use the products they're familiar with out of habit.

Rayne founder Ramona Schwarz attributes the fact that menstrual products have hardly evolved over the past decades to the gender gap in science.

Menstrual cups and menstrual discs are more familiar to younger women—but so far, they remain a niche product. Summary created with

“No one wants to risk a leak or something that doesn’t work in everyday life,” says Ramona Schwarz, founder of the Rayne menstrual disc. A period disc is a flat, flexible disc made of medical-grade silicone that collects blood during your period. Although there are now numerous alternatives to tampons and pads, many women stick with the products they’re familiar with out of a sense of uncertainty. Tampons have been around for over 80 years. “You grow up with these products and don’t even question them,” says the founder.

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Schwarz sees this very habit as one of the biggest hurdles for new menstrual products. At the same time, relatively little has changed in this area over the decades—even though about half the population menstruates at some point in their lives. Schwarz sees this as the result of a larger problem: “This is closely linked to the gender gap in science.” She notes that research has long neglected the female body. “For decades, men have predominated in many research and decision-making bodies. This continues to affect research, innovation, and investment to this day,” she says.

Millimeters Make All the Difference in Comfort

When working with manufacturers, Ramona Schwarz and Désirée Dosch, managing partners at Rayne, dealt almost exclusively with men. Communication wasn’t always easy, as it often involved small details such as surface texture or material thickness. “To them, these differences sometimes seemed trivial, but to us they were crucial,” says Désirée Dosch. They fought over every fraction of a millimeter, because it affects comfort. “Such subtleties are hard to convey if you’ve never experienced for yourself how a menstrual product feels inside the body,” she explains.

The women behind the Zurich-based startup Rayne report that many women in perimenopause use the menstrual disc as a precaution. Raynecare

“I was surprised to learn that there is no labeling requirement comparable to that for medical devices,” says Schwarz. In Switzerland, menstrual products are classified as hygiene products rather than medical devices. “Yet they are sometimes worn inside the body for several hours and come into direct contact with mucous membranes. That motivated me even more to develop a product that doesn’t require any compromises.”

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From Fashion Design to Period Disc

Before founding Rayne, Schwarz worked in fashion design for over ten years. “But then I wanted to develop a product that would have an even greater social impact,” she tells blue News. At first, she began exploring period underwear. But she quickly realized that design and user needs are rarely the focus when it comes to menstrual products.

Then she came across menstrual discs, which were just starting to gain popularity in the U.S. at the time. “That was the first product that made me think: This is really comfortable. I insert it in the morning, take it out again in the evening, and don’t feel it at all.” The problem, however, was how to use them. With all the products she tested, application was cumbersome. “That’s where my background in design came into play again. I was convinced that it was possible to develop a disc that’s not only comfortable to wear but also as easy to use as possible.”

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Ultimately, it’s about quality of life, says Schwarz. Some users report that the disc gives them a greater sense of security in their daily lives. The disc can be worn for up to twelve hours, whereas tampons are recommended to be changed regularly, since wearing them for too long can increase the risk of the rare but potentially dangerous toxic shock syndrome. A unique feature of the disc is its so-called self-emptying function: When using the restroom, some of the collected menstrual blood can be expelled through the natural relaxation of the pelvic floor without having to remove the disc.

Social Media Addresses Menstruation

The founder recalls her youth, when periods were hardly ever a topic of conversation among her friends. “Back then, my mom just handed me a tampon and said, ‘Here, take this.’ I had absolutely no idea how to use it properly.”

Schwarz believes that people are talking more openly about menstruation these days. Social media has also played a role in this by raising the profile of the topic. At the same time, women’s health is receiving greater attention—for example, through gender medicine, elite sports, and the growing focus on menstrual cycles and menopause.

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Younger women, in particular, seem to be more open to alternative menstrual products. According to the market and opinion research firm YouGov, 65 percent of women aged 18 to 34 are familiar with period underwear, compared to 48 percent of women aged 55 and older. Menstrual products can also be relevant for women in perimenopause: irregular or unexpected breakthrough bleeding often occurs during this phase of life. The founders of Rayne report that many women in this situation use the menstrual disc as a precaution. Menstrual cups and menstrual discs are also more familiar to younger women—though they remain a niche product for now.

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