The Zentrum Paul Klee in Bern is dedicating a major solo exhibition to the German artist Anne Loch. From July 18 through September 20, approximately 80 works—some of them monumental—by the painter, who died in 2014, will be on view.

This is only Anne Loch's second major solo exhibition in Switzerland, the museum announced on Thursday. Her artistic work is characterized above all by depictions of landscapes, flowers, and animals.

With these classic and clichéd motifs, she carved out a unique position for herself within the resurgent figurative painting movement of the Cologne art scene in the 1980s. Her unironic paintings stood out from the gestural and neo-expressionist works of her contemporaries.

Loch's works are characterized by extreme magnifications that sever the depicted subjects' connection to reality. The floral motifs and large animal depictions—often more than two meters tall—appear unreal and distant due to their cool artificiality.

Anne Loch began her career in Cologne, surrounded by artists such as Rosemarie Trockel, Jenny Holzer, and Cindy Sherman. In 1988, she made a radical break with the art world and settled in Thusis, in the canton of Graubünden. There, she continued to work quietly.

Her body of work includes approximately 1,400 paintings as well as numerous works on paper and photographic works. Her extensive estate is now located in Bern.

The exhibition at the Zentrum Paul Klee is curated by Amélie Joller. Loch’s first major solo exhibition in Switzerland was held in 2017 at the Bündner Kunstmuseum in Chur.