In a new exhibition, the Kunstmuseum St. Gallen, in collaboration with Swiss Post, explores the question of what “home” can mean. The exhibition features primarily Swiss contemporary art. “Heimatflimmern” will be on view in the cantonal capital through October 18.

“The concept of ‘home’ remains ever-present and is once again the subject of increased discussion; it is difficult to define, highly controversial, and yet as relevant and timely as ever,” said Laura Feurle of the Kunstmuseum St. Gallen during a guided tour of the recently opened exhibition. According to the collection curator, both collections—that of the Kunstmuseum St. Gallen and that of Swiss Post—can contribute different perspectives on the theme of “home.”

A recurring theme throughout the exhibition in the museum’s basement is the question of what “home” can mean today. “And what perspectives and approaches—if not actual answers—do the works in our collections actually offer to this question?”

Because the term is very vague and defies fixed definitions, the neologism “Heimatflimmern” was coined, added Diana Pavlicek, curator and head of the Art Department at Swiss Post. The exhibition primarily features Swiss contemporary art, but historical works and pieces by international artists are also on display.

A “Work of Rage”

The exhibition, which consists of five chapters, opens with a section titled “Forms of Belonging,” which explores the fundamental—and, as the exhibition description states, “in some cases even existential”—dimensions of home. A work by Matthew McCaslin stacks several screens on top of one another, each showing a rocket launch. “The work portrays a fragile order that can only be maintained under certain technical conditions and is constantly in danger of disintegrating,” says Feurle. Static notions of home are called into question.

Of course, the mountains also have their place in the exhibition; under the heading “(De-)Mystification of the Mountains,” three mountain landscapes painted in oil by Giovanni Giacometti, Ferdinand Hodler, and Martha Cunz, among others, are prominently displayed. The works are part of an older tradition of Alpine painting that flourished particularly in the 19th century. “There, the Swiss Alpine landscape played a central role in the formation of a shared identity for the Swiss nation, which was still in its infancy at the time,” explained Feurle.

Just a few steps away, Swiss artist Isabelle Krieg presents a work that highlights human mobility patterns that consume resources as if we had several Earths at our disposal. The artist herself describes the car tire containing several globes as an “angry work” that criticizes this ignorance.

From Climate Change to Technology

The selected works address climate change as well as other issues such as global interconnectedness, migration, and technological and political transformations in societies. According to the curators, the selection of artworks is intended to illustrate how traditional notions of origin, belonging, and home can be broken down, shifted, and renegotiated without being “co-opted by nationalism or identity politics.”

The shift of the concept of “home” into the digital realm is also addressed in the final chapter, “Technological Transformations.” “How are new technologies changing our everyday lives—and, with that, our understanding of home?” is the central question.

The works on display there draw attention to the technical infrastructures and digital systems that are increasingly shaping our living environment. In Aramis Navarro’s conceptual work, “RhizomesHyperSanctum,” for example, the invisible structures of data streams, networks, and algorithms take on a form: they are framed by a skeletal-like structure reminiscent of a house, yet one that offers no shelter.

St. Gallen is the third stop

The “Heimatflimmern” exhibition series has already been on view at the Kunstmuseum Chur and the Museo Villa dei Cedri in Bellinzona. Initiated by Swiss Post, the series aims, among other things, to highlight the company’s nearly century-long commitment to promoting the arts.