About 7,500 languages are spoken worldwide today—but their number is declining. How many were there once? A study arrives at a staggering figure.

It is said that tens of thousands of languages were spoken in ancient times.

New Study There have never been so many languages—Antiquity Turns Out to Be a Linguistic Mecca

Here's what it's all about A study estimates that 1,000 to 3,000 years ago, humanity spoke more languages than ever before.

At that time, there may have been around 50,000 languages worldwide.

With the emergence of large empires and states, a smaller number of dominant languages became established.

Today, there are still about 7,500 languages in existence, but many are at risk of becoming extinct.

Researchers warn of the loss of linguistic and cultural diversity. Summary created with

According to the Bible, when people were building the Tower of Babel, they all spoke a single language. Driven by hubris, they wanted to build all the way to heaven—so God sent His punishment: the confusion of tongues at Babel. The original common language split into many languages, so that people could no longer understand one another and scattered across the entire world.

The Etemenanki temple tower, which dates back to the 6th century B.C., is often considered a possible real-life model for the Old Testament story. According to a recent study, it is possible that the greatest linguistic diversity in the world actually existed around that time. It is possible that, from around 1000 BC to 1000 AD, humanity communicated using tens of thousands of languages.

The study, published in the journal *Science* by an international research team from Spain, the U.S., and Germany, even refers to a “Golden Age.” This is because previously, at the beginning of the Holocene about 12,000 years ago, even fewer languages were spoken—possibly between 4,500 and 6,200. Diversity then increased as the population grew.

Researchers believe that linguistic diversity peaked between 1,000 and 3,000 years ago—there may have been ten times as many languages at that time as there were in the early Holocene. That would have amounted to roughly 50,000 languages. With the increasing expansion of large states and empires, a rapid decline then set in.

The study is a rough reconstruction

The research team does not base its conclusions on a count of prehistoric languages, but rather on computer models. The starting point for this is ethnographic data from 171 hunter-gatherer societies. Using this data, the team estimated the distribution of groups, each of which had its own language, and combined these estimates with estimates of the world’s population.

“One initial surprise was that, immediately before the advent of agriculture, there was likely no exceptionally large linguistic diversity worldwide. In fact, there were most likely even fewer languages than there are today,” explains Russell Gray, director of the Department of Language and Cultural Evolution at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig.

“Linguistic diversity then increased over the course of millennia, along with the growing human population,” he continues. This is because the expansion of agriculture and technological innovations made it possible to produce more and more food.

Dominant languages prevail

According to this view, the “Golden Age” was followed by a rapid decline. As early empires expanded, groups that had once lived separately began to interact constantly—and a few dominant languages prevailed. The languages of the expanding groups were thus much more likely to survive, whereas the languages of the host groups tended to die out.

"The languages we see today are the ones that have survived," says lead author Damian Blasi, who conducts research at the Catalan Institution for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA) and Harvard University. "Language extinction may have shaped linguistic diversity much more significantly than we previously realized."

Expert: Statements are uncertain

Linguist Johann-Mattis List of the University of Passau, who was not involved in the publication, points out that such studies are always fraught with a great many uncertainties. “We simply don’t know what it was like,” he says. Nevertheless, he says it is good that such studies are being conducted.

Lead author Blasi responds that the models in his study are “very robust” and the assumptions “quite reasonable”—but if someone presents an even better model next year, it is entirely possible that new insights will emerge. For the period before the advent of writing some 6,000 years ago, there is no direct evidence of linguistic diversity. And even after that, right up until the recent past, the evidence remains very patchy.

"Languages of the Giants" and Lost Languages

The study takes a different look at the current situation: While there are currently about 7,500 languages, linguistic diversity is declining sharply—as a handful of “giant languages,” including English, Spanish, Mandarin, Arabic, and Hindi, continue to spread.

“Nearly five billion people speak at least one of the ten most widely spoken languages, while half of all the world’s languages are now at risk of extinction,” writes the research team. Every year, the world loses about four languages—and with them, the cultural and scientific knowledge embedded in minority languages.