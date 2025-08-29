Who doesn't dream of retiring early? Be careful! Early retirement comes at a high cost. If you don't get informed in time, you risk massive losses in your AHV and pension fund benefits.

If you want to retire early, you need to plan ahead.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Early retirement results in lower pensions under the first and second pillars; a longer retirement period reduces the conversion rate.

If you take early retirement or defer your pension, you are still required to pay AHV contributions until you reach the reference age.

A budget plan and voluntary contributions to the pension fund help close gaps in retirement coverage. Summary created with

Who doesn’t dream of retiring early? But anyone who takes that step risks significant cuts to their AHV and pension fund benefits. Early retirees pay contributions for longer, receive a smaller pension—and often underestimate the true costs. Here are seven pitfalls you should be aware of.

Underestimating Financial Shortfalls

Many people think they could simply retire a few years early and enjoy their full income. However, early retirement leads to significant losses in income. The pension fund benefit is lower because there are fewer years of contributions, and the conversion rate decreases.

In addition, you’ll miss out on interest on your retirement savings. Under the AHV, your pension is reduced for each year you take early retirement—by about 6.8 percent per year, according to official calculations. This can result in several hundred francs less per month for the rest of your life.

Forgot the budget plan

A common mistake is failing to create a budget plan. Experts therefore recommend carefully assessing your financial situation and creating a budget plan before taking early retirement.

This is the only way to tell whether your income and expenses are in balance or whether early retirement will leave a gap in your finances. If you underestimate the costs of health insurance premiums, taxes, and everyday expenses, you’ll later realize that your savings are dwindling faster than you thought. So be sure to set aside reserves for unexpected expenses!

Ignoring the Obligation to Pay AHV Contributions

Many early retirees believe they no longer have to pay AHV contributions. That is not true: If you take early AHV benefits, you are still required to pay contributions until you reach the reference age.

If you are no longer working, you must register with the compensation office as a non-working person and pay a minimum contribution. Currently, this amounts to at least 514 francs per year. If you continue to work, you can limit your AHV contribution obligation by taking advantage of the 16,800-franc exemption. Anyone who is unaware of these rules risks contribution gaps and benefit reductions.

Missing out on optional purchases

Early retirement shortens the savings phase. To reduce the pension gap, experts recommend making voluntary contributions to the pension fund. Swiss Life points out that voluntary contributions made before retirement increase retirement savings while also reducing the tax burden.

Many people choose not to do this or make the contributions too late. Keep in mind, however, that a contribution to your pension fund is subject to a three-year waiting period if you want to withdraw the funds later.

Forgot about the temporary benefits

Income gaps often arise between the time a person leaves the workforce and when they begin receiving their regular pension. Those who do not receive a bridging pension from the second pillar must cover this gap using their savings or through voluntary contributions.

There are plans under which the pension fund pays a temporary pension until the reference age. Be sure to find out about the terms and conditions from your pension fund well in advance.

Missing Appointments

Early retirement requires you to meet certain deadlines: You must notify your pension fund and the AHV of your early withdrawal in a timely manner—often several years before your retirement date. According to experts, you should check the regulations to see at what age early withdrawal is possible and by when you must apply.

Anyone who misses these deadlines also misses the opportunity to receive a lump-sum payment instead of a pension or to optimize their retirement plan.

Do not consider partial retirement or deferral

Quitting entirely isn’t the only option. In Switzerland, phased retirement is possible starting at age 58; you can reduce your work hours and receive the corresponding portion of your retirement benefits. Many people overlook this option, even though it offers tax advantages and makes the transition easier. It’s also possible to defer your AHV pension; the longer you work, the higher your pension will be.

Anyone who ignores these options is missing out on potential pension increases or the flexibility to plan an early retirement.

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