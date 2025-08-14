Whether it’s tailgating, merging incorrectly, or using a cell phone while driving—many drivers risk hefty fines on Swiss highways without even realizing it. These seven mistakes not only cost money but also endanger safety.

Some are really expensive These Are the 7 Mistakes You Make on the Highway

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you The minimum speed on highways is 80 km/h—driving slowly for no valid reason is subject to a fine.

Cutting in line, merging incorrectly, or blocking emergency lanes can result in heavy fines and the revocation of your driver's license.

Using a cell phone while driving is prohibited and is one of the leading causes of accidents in Switzerland. Summary created with

Anyone who drives too fast risks a hefty fine—every driver knows that. But other mistakes on the highway can also be costly. blue News highlights the seven most common mistakes and how to avoid them.

Driving too slowly

Driving too slowly is prohibited in Switzerland. Social Democratic Party

Speeding is severely punished in Switzerland—that’s common knowledge. What’s less well known is that driving too slowly can also result in a fine. According to the Signaling Ordinance (SSV), a minimum speed of 80 km/h applies on highways. Vehicles that, due to their design, cannot travel at least 80 km/h are not permitted on the highway at all. Driving significantly below this speed without a compelling reason is considered an obstruction of traffic. According to the Road Traffic Act (SVG), no one may unnecessarily disrupt the flow of traffic.

Drivers who drive too slowly for no reason not only disrupt the flow of traffic but also encourage risky passing maneuvers. The situation is particularly dangerous when a traffic jam forms behind the “slowpoke.” One case illustrates the consequences: A driver was fined nearly 2,500 francs for driving at only 43 km/h on a road with an 80-km/h speed limit.

This was considered a serious traffic violation. Driving slowly is classified as a minor traffic violation; in serious cases, it can result in charges or the revocation of one’s driver’s license. Tip: Adjust your speed to the circumstances—it’s permissible to drive more slowly in bad weather or heavy traffic, but otherwise, you should maintain your speed.

Distance too short

Cutting in is one of the most dangerous behaviors on the highway. The law requires that drivers always maintain a sufficient distance from the vehicle ahead. Although the Road Traffic Act (SVG) does not specify a specific distance in meters, courts rely on rules of thumb such as “half the speedometer reading” or the two-second rule. At 120 km/h, a distance of about 60 meters is required—and even more in wet conditions or when visibility is poor.

Drivers who consistently fail to maintain a safe following distance face hefty fines. A following distance of less than 1.8 seconds will cost you dearly; a distance of less than 0.6 seconds could result in the suspension of your driver’s license. In extreme cases—such as a following distance of just 0.3 seconds—fines of several thousand francs and a license suspension of up to two years may be imposed.

Cutting in is often considered a serious traffic violation. Therefore: Be sure to maintain a safe distance, use guideposts as a reference, and don't let drivers who cut in provoke you into tailgating.

Incorrect Lane Change

Merging onto the highway is often stressful. The basic rule: Traffic already on the highway has the right of way—simply signaling and pulling over is not allowed. Drivers merging onto the highway must accelerate quickly and try to match the speed of the right lane.

Many people make the mistake of merging too early or braking abruptly at the end of the on-ramp. This is dangerous and can cause serious accidents. The acceleration lane should be used to its full extent. If there is no gap available, drivers may, as an exception, continue briefly on the shoulder—but only to avoid coming to a dangerous stop. Since 2021, the zipper merge rule has also applied to on-ramps during traffic jams: alternating entry is mandatory, and violations result in a 100-franc fine.

Block the left lane

Anyone who drives in the left lane for an extended period without intending to pass is violating the rule to drive on the right. This rule requires drivers to stay as far to the right as possible—passing is the exception. Unnecessary driving in the left lane results in a 60-franc fine.

This also includes staying in the middle lane even when the right lane is clear. Exceptions apply in heavy traffic or when making several consecutive passing maneuvers. Driving in the left lane for extended periods causes frustration, provokes tailgaters, and can lead to risky right-lane passing maneuvers. So, after passing, get back into the right lane as soon as possible—this keeps traffic flowing smoothly and reduces stress.

Inappropriate Driving Behavior in Traffic Jams

Traffic congestion is an exceptional situation in which many mistakes occur. Drivers who react too late risk rear-end collisions. The most important rules here are to slow down early, turn on your hazard lights, and maintain a safe following distance.

Common mistakes include rushing to change lanes or failing to form an emergency lane. This has been mandatory for several years: If there are two lanes, drivers should move to the left and right; if there are three lanes, the left lane should move to the left and all others to the right. Anyone who blocks it will be fined 100 francs. The emergency lane may only be used in traffic jams in case of an emergency—using it to get ahead faster is strictly prohibited.

Cell Phone Use While Driving

Using a cell phone while driving is prohibited. Melissa Erichsen/dpa

Using a smartphone while driving is illegal and extremely dangerous. Making a call without a hands-free device carries a fine of 100 francs. If an accident occurs, you could face a driver’s license suspension, heavy fines, or even imprisonment.

About 40 percent of all traffic accidents in Switzerland are caused by distraction, often due to cell phones. At 100 km/h, you travel over 80 meters in three seconds without being able to see where you’re going. So: Put your cell phone on silent and put it out of reach, set your GPS before you start driving, and pull over to take calls.

Incorrect Actions During a Breakdown

In the event of a breakdown or accident on the highway, safety comes first. Stopping unnecessarily is prohibited; if your tank is empty, you’ll be fined 120 francs.

Move the vehicle to the shoulder, turn on the hazard lights, have all occupants move behind the guardrail, and place the warning triangle 100 meters behind the vehicle. High-visibility vests are not required but are strongly recommended. Anyone who fails to secure the accident scene risks liability for subsequent accidents and additional penalties.