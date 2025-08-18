Flip-flops while driving, pets left in hot cars, or poorly secured roof racks—the same dangerous mistakes happen time and time again on Swiss roads during the summer. We’ll show you what they are—and how to avoid them.

Some are really dangerous These Are the 7 Mistakes You Make While Driving in the Summer

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Summer heat and careless driving lead to preventable accidents every year.

Common mistakes include wearing the wrong footwear, failing to secure cargo properly, and overheated vehicles.

Experts warn: Some violations can result in fines, license suspension, or even jail time. Summary created with

As summer vacation begins, the risk of certain driving errors also increases. Every year, the police, traffic safety organizations, and animal welfare groups warn about the same dangers—and their potential legal consequences.

Driving in Flip-Flops or Barefoot

Permitted, but risky: Without a firm grip on the pedals, the braking distance increases, and the risk of slipping off the pedal rises significantly. If an accident occurs, unsuitable footwear can be considered a contributing factor. This can result not only in a fine but also in the revocation of your driver’s license—especially in cases of gross negligence. Insurance companies may also reduce benefits if unsafe footwear contributed to the accident.

Legally, neither the Road Traffic Act (SVG) nor the Traffic Regulations Ordinance (VRV) requires specific footwear. Nevertheless, the police and accident experts advise always driving in sturdy, non-slip shoes. Anyone driving in flip-flops should change into sturdy footwear for the drive—lightweight sneakers in the trunk are ideal for this.

Topless Behind the Wheel

Light, revealing clothing—or even driving topless—is generally permitted in Switzerland. However, it may be considered “indecent behavior” if other road users feel disturbed by it. If there is suspicion of sexual intent, a fine for public indecency may be imposed. Even though such cases are rare, there have been instances where complaints were filed because drivers showed too much skin.

Aside from the legal aspects, a bare torso also poses safety risks. During an emergency stop, the seat belt can cut directly into the skin and cause painful injuries. Sunburn from the side window is also not uncommon. That’s why it’s a good idea to wear a light T-shirt or a thin shawl in the summer to protect your skin.

Pets Left Behind in Cars

Just a few minutes are enough to turn a parked car into a death trap for animals. When the outside temperature is around 24 °C, the interior can heat up to over 40 °C in half an hour. An open window lowers the temperature only slightly. In such situations, dogs can suffer heatstroke, circulatory collapse, or irreversible organ damage within minutes.

The Swiss Animal Welfare Act classifies leaving animals in a hot car as animal cruelty. In serious cases, offenders face prison sentences of up to three years. Passersby are permitted to intervene if there is imminent danger—even breaking a window is allowed in such emergencies. Animal welfare organizations advise never leaving dogs alone in a car during the summer and planning regular breaks with water and shade when traveling.

Not drinking enough

It's also important to drink enough when driving. Image: iStock/seb_ra

Heat puts a strain on the circulatory system and can severely impair driving ability. If you don’t drink enough, you risk fatigue, dizziness, and slower reaction times—similar to having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.5 per mille. High temperatures therefore also increase the risk of accidents, especially on long drives or in traffic jams.

It is recommended to drink small amounts of water or unsweetened beverages regularly. You should avoid heavy meals so as not to put additional strain on your circulation. If you experience any signs of circulatory problems, taking a break in the shade is essential. Even simple measures, such as splashing cold water on your forearms and face, can help lower your body temperature.

Driving Without Sunglasses

Glare from the low-angle sun is one of the most common causes of impaired visibility in road traffic. Especially in the morning and evening, direct sunlight can make traffic signs or brake lights barely visible. The result: an increased risk of accidents—the BFU regularly warns about this in Switzerland as well.

You should always have a good pair of sunglasses on hand during the summer. We recommend anti-reflective lenses with sufficient tint and—if necessary—prescription lenses. Clean lenses also reduce glare. If you’re caught off guard by bright light, adjust your speed and distance and, if possible, use the sun visor.

Incorrect Use of the Air Conditioner

Many people turn the air conditioning up to full power as soon as they get into a hot car—but it’s more effective to let some fresh air in first. Open the windows or doors for a minute to let the hot air out, then turn on the air conditioning and close the windows.

Systems set too cold also pose health risks such as colds or circulatory problems. Experts recommend a maximum difference of 6 °C from the outside temperature and a setting of around 22 °C. The airflow should not be directed directly at the face or body. In addition, leaving the engine running while the vehicle is stationary is prohibited and subject to a fine.

Inadequate load securing

Whether it’s bicycles, a roof box, or camping gear—loose cargo can turn into life-threatening projectiles during an emergency stop. Heavy items should go on the bottom of the back seat, lighter ones on top, and everything must be securely strapped down. Avoid using rubber bungee cords (“spiders”), as they can easily snap off.

The law requires that cargo must not shift or fall off. Anyone who violates this rule faces fines and, in the event of an accident, may even face criminal charges. Before long trips, the TCS recommends checking that the cargo is secured and retightening the straps if necessary.

Note: This article was first published in August 2025.