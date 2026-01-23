The persistently high temperatures are changing conditions in the Swiss high mountains. Crevasses are exposed, mountain fissures are widening, and in some regions, the risk of rockfalls is increasing. The Swiss Alpine Club explains what you should pay special attention to before setting out on a hike.

Exceptional conditions prevail in the high mountains due to the high temperatures. The Swiss Alpine Club (SAC) is therefore urging caution. (Featured image)

SAC Issues a Warning These dangers now lurk in the Swiss high mountains

Here's what it's all about The heat changes routes and hazardous areas in the high mountains.

Good preparation is more important than experience from previous years.

Depending on the circumstances, alternative routes may be the better choice. Summary created with

The hot summer is also leaving a clear mark on Switzerland’s high mountains. Some hikes are currently easier to tackle than usual. Others, on the other hand, have become significantly more challenging.

The Swiss Alpine Club is therefore warning of open crevasses, large bergschrunden, and an increased risk of rockfall. Individual sections of terrain may also become unstable.

This has implications for route selection. Access routes may change, and familiar paths may be harder to recognize in some places or may no longer be easily passable.

Check Current Conditions

The SAC recommends preparing for each trip with particular care. It is not only maps and traditional route descriptions that are crucial, but also the most up-to-date information possible.

The SAC's hiking portal provides information on known hazardous areas and unusual conditions. Platforms such as gipfelbuch.ch, hikr.org, and camptocamp.org can also help you assess the situation.

The mountains are becoming increasingly dangerous right now Das ist der Grund Matterhorn-Warnung ist erst der Anfang – die Berge werden immer gefährlicher

Additional information is available from mountain hut managers and local mountain guide offices. They are often particularly familiar with the current conditions on the ground.

Don't rely on experiences from previous years

The difficulty and course of a route can differ significantly from previous summers. Anyone planning a hike should therefore not rely solely on their own memories or older descriptions.

The SAC recommends exploring alternatives before setting out. Depending on the situation, ridge ascents or pure rock climbing routes may offer more favorable conditions than routes across glaciers or unstable terrain.

Assess Your Own Abilities Realistically

Proper training also contributes to safety. Hikers should regularly refresh their knowledge and skills.

Anyone with little experience in high mountains should go on a tour with a mountain guide. Another option is to join a guided tour organized by an SAC section.