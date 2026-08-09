Hair loss is by no means limited to men. Yet the topic remains a taboo among women. At the same time, the market for products and treatments to combat hair loss is booming. But what actually works? blue News spoke with hair specialist Dr. Juste Baksanskaite, M.D.

While hair loss is much more widely accepted as normal among men, the topic remains a taboo for women. (Stock photo)

"Not Fate" These Treatments Really Help with Hair Loss—and You Can Skip These Ones

Here's what it's all about While 80 percent of men suffer from hair loss, so do about 50 percent of women after menopause.

The market for products and treatments for hair loss is booming.

Dr. Juste Baksanskaite, a physician, explains what really helps.

Although health issues such as hair loss are generally becoming more visible thanks to social media, the topic remains a taboo among women. Summary created with

Prince William is probably the most famous celebrity with hair loss. And he doesn’t even try to hide it. At the barber shop, he once joked that he didn’t have much hair left to talk about. While he takes his bald spots in stride, the topic is largely met with silence across national borders. Soccer star Xherdan Shaqiri suddenly returned to the field with a full head of hair after a several-week break from training, without ever having confirmed any treatment.

Prince William takes a laid-back approach to the topic of hair loss. Keystone, AP Pool, AFP

Michèle Burkart chose a different path. She took a chance to break the taboo surrounding the topic. In a video message on Instagram, the wife of “Divertimento” star Manu Burkart addressed her followers with these words: “Maybe you’re feeling the same way. For a few months now, I’ve been experiencing severe hair loss.” She then explained that she was undergoing autologous blood therapy. “It really hurts,” the 42-year-old says in the video.

Still a taboo subject for women

It’s still rather rare for women to speak openly about hair loss. While hair loss is much more widely accepted as normal among men, the topic remains taboo for women. “Today, for example, I had a male patient who said to me, ‘You women can count yourselves lucky—it doesn’t affect you.’ I had to correct him,” hair specialist Dr. Juste Baksanskaite tells blue News. “Although health topics like hair loss are generally becoming more visible thanks to social media, many women still try to conceal their hair loss with extensions or sprays.”

While 80 percent of men are affected, so are about 50 percent of women after menopause. “In addition, there are many women who experience temporary hair loss after pregnancy or during hormonal changes,” says the doctor at the Māra Hair Clinic in Zurich. “I’m seeing more and more women who are seeking help and want to do something about it.”

But men, too, suffer from receding hairlines and bald spots. “First of all, hair loss isn’t a disease. But as soon as someone is affected by it, it should be taken seriously. I also have male patients over 60 who consider their hair an important part of their appearance and want treatment,” explains Dr. Juste Baksanskaite.

«The earlier you treat hair loss, the better your chances of success»

To this day, there is no miracle cure for hair loss. “That’s why companies invest a lot of money in new products and treatments.” Shampoos, serums, and hair oils containing ingredients such as caffeine, biotin, ginseng root extract, or onion extract promise a full head of hair.

But the expert’s assessment is sobering: “Shampoo alone doesn’t help with genetically caused hair loss because it doesn’t stay on the scalp long enough. Its primary purpose is to care for the scalp,” explains Baksanskaite. “Serums or hair care products can soothe the scalp and reduce inflammation. They usually don’t cause any harm, but many people spend a lot of money on products that ultimately don’t help them.”

If the cause of hair loss lies within the body—such as an iron or vitamin D deficiency or a hormonal imbalance—that underlying cause must be treated. Topical products alone are not sufficient in such cases.

Hair loss is not inevitable

The good news: Hair loss isn’t inevitable—it’s often treatable—provided those affected take action early. “I’m seeing more and more young people who notice changes early on and seek help. That’s very positive, because the earlier you treat hair loss, the better the chances of success,” says Baksanskaite.

The first step is always to determine the exact cause of hair loss. “We start with a detailed medical history: Are there any pre-existing conditions? Are you taking any medications? All of that has to be taken into account.”

The doctor then examines the scalp using a special camera. This allows for a precise assessment of the hair follicles, hair quality, and scalp. In addition, important lab values must be analyzed—such as iron, vitamin D, zinc, thyroid levels, a complete blood count, and, if necessary, cortisol. This helps determine whether a deficiency is present or if the hair loss is genetically caused. Only then is a decision made regarding the appropriate treatment.

If hair loss is genetic, medications such as minoxidil or finasteride may be considered following a medical evaluation. Medication can have side effects and generally must be continued long-term. However, there is no 100% guarantee that it will be effective. Genetic hair loss cannot be cured, but only stabilized and, in some cases, improved. Once the hair follicles have died and baldness has already set in, medication cannot restore them. That is why starting treatment early is crucial.

An alternative with relatively few side effects is platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, which Michèle Burkart also tried. In this procedure, plasma rich in growth factors is extracted from the patient’s own blood and injected about two millimeters deep into the scalp using fine needles. The therapy is designed to stimulate the hair follicles, improve blood circulation, and reduce inflammation.

Dr. Juste Baksanskaite on autologous blood therapy (PRP): In this procedure, plasma rich in growth factors is extracted from the patient’s own blood and injected about two millimeters deep into the scalp using fine needles. Māra Hair Clinic Zurich

Visible results typically require six to eight sessions spaced one month apart; after that, a maintenance treatment is recommended about every six months. One treatment costs around 500 francs. “For people with very early-onset and severe genetic hair loss, PRP alone is often not enough. In those cases, we combine the treatment with medications such as minoxidil or finasteride,” the doctor explains.

If you already have receding hairlines or bald spots, a hair transplant is often the only effective solution, since the hair follicles have already died. However, a hair transplant alone is not a permanent solution. While the transplanted hair will remain, the remaining, genetically susceptible hair may continue to fall out. For this reason, a combination with medication or PRP treatments is usually recommended even after a transplant.

Stress plays a role

But stress also plays a role in the health of our hair. “Our hair follicles are very sensitive to changes in the body. During periods of severe stress, the body releases increased levels of cortisol. This stress hormone affects the hair growth cycle and causes many hair follicles to transition from the growth phase to the resting phase all at once,” the doctor explains.

The result: The hair doesn’t fall out immediately, but usually only three to four months after the stressful event. “That’s why I always ask my patients: What happened three or four months ago? At first, many don’t even consider that a stressful event could be the cause.”

While it’s not possible to prevent genetic hair loss, the doctor recommends a sufficient intake of protein, enough iron and vitamin D, adequate sleep, and as little chronic stress as possible to promote overall hair health. This can have a particularly positive effect on diffuse hair loss. “The sooner you notice changes and take action, the better the chances of successful treatment,” says Baksanskaite.

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