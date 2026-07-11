A word of warning for those with arachnophobia: Researchers have discovered the world's fastest spider. The Australian giant crab spider can reach speeds of 3.5 meters per second.

Not for those with a fear of spiders This is the fastest spider in the world

Here's what it's all about According to a new study, the Australian giant huntsman spider is the fastest spider in the world.

The spider reaches top speeds of up to 3.59 meters per second.

In total, the German-British research team compared 258 spider species from around the world. Summary created with

For anyone who’s afraid of spiders, this news probably won’t exactly put their minds at ease: According to a new study, the Australian giant crab spider is the fastest spider in the world, reaching top speeds of up to 3.59 meters per second. This spider, belonging to the genus Heteropoda and also known as the huntsman spider, is the fastest of all 258 spider species analyzed worldwide.

For the study, published as a preprint, a British-German research team tested 162 spider species using high-speed cameras and supplemented the data with information on 96 additional species from earlier studies, including data from 2021 by biomechanics researcher Christofer Clemente of the University of the Sunshine Coast.

The results support a common biological theory of locomotion: The fastest animals are often neither the largest nor the smallest, but fall somewhere in between. Weighing about one milligram, the giant crab spider outperformed both tiny dwarf spiders and the much larger Brazilian giant tarantula, which weighs 51 grams, in the test.

Scary, but harmless

Spiders use a hydraulic pressure system to extend their legs, while muscles pull them back in. However, the animals cannot sustain the measured top speed of 3.59 meters per second for very long. “What we refer to as maximum speed is measured over very short periods of time,” Christofer Clemente told “ABC Science”.

Although the giant crab spider—native to Australia, a country notorious for its abundance of spiders—seems frightening to many people because of its speed and appearance, it is harmless to humans.

Further projects involving both research groups are already being considered. According to Clemente, the research goals include “understanding locomotion and the evolution of locomotion.”