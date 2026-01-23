The American Heart Association (AHA), a professional organization for cardiovascular medicine, has reviewed numerous studies on coffee consumption and its impact on heart health. The experts reveal how many cups of coffee a day are considered safe and may even promote good health.

Coffee, when consumed in large quantities, has been associated with health benefits for years.

New Study This Many Cups of Coffee a Day Are Good for Your Heart

Here's what it's all about Drinking 3 to 5 cups of coffee a day may lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Regular coffee consumption is also associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

The studies show correlations, not proof—energy drinks, on the other hand, could be harmful to the cardiovascular system. Summary created with

Coffee consumed in large quantities can offer health benefits, as various studies have already shown.

The American Heart Association, the American Heart Association (AHA), has now concluded in its journal, following an analysis of various studies, that moderate coffee consumption offers benefits for cardiovascular health.

The reason for this is the caffeine it contains. Numerous studies of regular coffee drinkers suggest that a daily intake of 400 milligrams of caffeine in adults can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

These include, among others, coronary heart disease, strokes, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation. 400 milligrams of caffeine is equivalent to about three to five cups of filter coffee per day (about 240 ml per cup).

Coffee Also Lowers the Risk of Diabetes

Furthermore, coffee does not appear to have a negative effect on blood pressure. This is because no clear link between coffee consumption and blood pressure levels has been established.

What has been proven, however, is that regular coffee consumption reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

However, the studies analyzed were observational studies. They show associations, but not causation. That said, many different studies point to these associations.

Regarding energy drinks, which contain higher doses of caffeine, there is still little data available. However, according to the researchers, this data suggests that energy drinks have harmful effects on the cardiovascular system.

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