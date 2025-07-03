The Nosferatu spider loves the heat and is once again being spotted more frequently. blue News answers the most important questions about this spider, which was virtually unknown in Switzerland 30 years ago.

The Nosferatu spider will be seen more often in the coming months.

A Big Scare in the Bathroom This spider looks more dangerous than it actually is

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you The Nosferatu spider is a large species of spider native to the Mediterranean region that has been spreading throughout Switzerland since 1994.

Although it looks menacing with a wingspan of up to five centimeters, it is harmless to humans—its bite feels like a mosquito bite, and its venom is harmless.

Thanks to climate change and mild winters, the species has become permanently established in Switzerland and is considered harmless. Summary created with

The Nosferatu spider was unknown in Switzerland more than 30 years ago; today, it strikes fear into many Swiss households.

blue News provides answers to the most important questions:

What is the Nosferatu spider—and why is it called that?

The Nosferatu spider, scientifically known as Zoropsis spinimana, is a spider species that grows up to five centimeters in size and has been spreading increasingly throughout Switzerland in recent years.

It owes its name to a distinctive pattern on its back that resembles a ghostly face—and thus evokes the famous vampire character Nosferatu from the classic horror film.

Its appearance seems threatening to many people and triggers fear and terror in those with arachnophobia. However, this panic reaction is often unfounded: According to Umweltberatung Luzern, while the species is certainly impressive, it is generally harmless to humans.

The classic horror film "Nosferatu" premiered in theaters in 1979. Image: Keystone

The Nosferatu spider belongs to the family of crimping spiders. It hunts its prey without a web, is nocturnal, and moves quickly. Anyone who encounters it at night is often startled—but it is not dangerous.

Where does the Nosferatu spider come from—and why is it now becoming established in Switzerland?

The Nosferatu spider is native to the Mediterranean region. It is believed to have been introduced to Switzerland via the plant trade, delivery vehicles, or cargo.

Climate change has further facilitated their arrival: Winters are getting milder, temperatures are rising—and as a result, this heat-loving spider is finding ideal living conditions here.

It was first sighted in the Basel area as early as 1994. Since then, according to the

The Nosferatu spider was first discovered in Basel and spread along Switzerland's major transportation routes. Photo: Ambros Hänggi/Isabelle Zuercher

It feels particularly at home in cities and urban areas, where it finds shelter on building walls, behind roller shutters, or under balconies. Biologist biologist Arnold Staniczek aptly calls it a “climate change winner”.

When is the Nosferatu spider particularly common in Switzerland?

The Nosferatu spider is most active in Switzerland between September and January. During this time, the spiders reach sexual maturity, seek out mates, and lay eggs—often in sheltered spots inside homes or basements. However, the spider can also be spotted in the spring and summer, for example on patios, balconies, or in the garden.

If you look closely, you might even spot them in old birdhouses or flowerpots. During the day, they hide; at night, they go out hunting.

A male specimen of Zoropsis spinimana, photographed in the German city of Stuttgart. Image: Pjt56/CC-BY

That’s why encounters with people tend to be particularly common early in the morning or late at night—whether in the bathroom, behind curtains, or in the garage. So it’s a misconception that this only happens during the cold season.

Is the Nosferatu spider really poisonous—and dangerous to humans?

The short answer: no. Although the Nosferatu spider has venom that it uses to paralyze its prey, it is harmless to humans.

In rare cases, she may bite—for example, if you accidentally corner her or try to catch her with your hand.

According to Lucerne Environmental Advisory Service, the bite is usually felt as a slight pinch and resembles a mosquito bite. It may cause brief redness or swelling, but nothing more. No medically significant cases have been reported to date—not even in people with allergies.

Even if the tip for arachnophobia doesn’t really help, it’s important to know: Fear is unwarranted when it comes to the Nosferatu spider.

How big does the Nosferatu spider really get?

This spider is one of the larger species in Switzerland, and that is precisely what makes it so conspicuous to many people. With its legs outstretched, it can reach a wingspan of up to five centimeters.

Its actual body, however, measures only about one and a half to two centimeters. Its back is yellowish-white, and its legs range from yellowish-gray to dark with black rings.

Its size is frightening—but the Nosferatu spider is usually harmless to humans. Image: Dextwin/CC0

The dark pattern on the front of the body is particularly striking—it resembles a skull and enhances the eerie effect. This makes it stand out especially well on bathroom tiles or light-colored walls.

What should you do if you find a Nosferatu spider in your apartment?

First things first: don't panic. If you come across a Nosferatu spider, leave it alone and gently guide it outside. A glass or cup placed over the spider works well for this.

You can safely carry the spider outside using a cardboard box or a piece of paper. If you don't want it back in the house anytime soon, you should release it a few meters away.

Spiders can be removed using a glass and a sheet of paper. AI-generated by OpenAI

Egg cocoons can also be removed. The large spider guarding it can be gently brushed aside with a soft brush, and the cocoon can then be removed as well. If you want to be absolutely sure, you can freeze it—the eggs won’t survive that.

In any case, never touch the spider with your bare hands.

Will the Nosferatu spider become a permanent resident in Switzerland?

There is little doubt about that. Experts believe that the species has become permanently established in Switzerland.

The Nosferatu spider is now considered naturalized, in part because it has adapted well to living in close proximity to humans. Whether it will displace native spider species in the long run, remains unclear. Currently, however, researchers classify it as ecologically harmless.

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