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With its circular mouth full of teeth, the sea lamprey latches onto fish and literally sucks them dry. Lampreys are also found in Switzerland—but the brook lampreys found here are harmless and critically endangered.

The sea lamprey uses its teeth to suck the life out of its prey.

Relative in Switzerland This "vampire fish" feeds on blood—it sucks the life out of its victims to do so

Here's what it's all about The invasive sea lamprey is causing extensive damage in North America's Great Lakes and requires significant effort to control.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, its population increased by up to 300 percent in some areas.

Lampreys also live in Swiss waters. However, the native brook lampreys do not suck the blood of humans or fish and are a protected species. Summary created with

It looks like a creature from a horror movie. The sea lamprey has a circular suction mouth, several rows of sharp, horn-like teeth, and a serrated tongue. The parasite uses these to attach itself to other fish, scrape away their skin, and feed on blood and bodily fluids.

A single sea lamprey can consume about 18 kilograms of fish in 12 to 18 months. Females also lay up to 100,000 eggs during a single breeding season.

In the Great Lakes, which lie between the United States and Canada, these animals have therefore been a major problem for decades.

The parasite entered the lakes via canals

The sea lamprey is actually native to the Atlantic Ocean. In the 19th century, it first reached Lake Ontario and later spread to the rest of the Great Lakes via man-made waterways.

There, the parasite encountered an ecosystem that was unprepared for this new predator. Sea lampreys infested trout, salmon, whitefish, and sturgeon, among other species. The economically important lake trout fishery, in particular, collapsed almost entirely at times.

According to the relevant fisheries commission, if these animals were not controlled, they could cause fish stocks in the Great Lakes to collapse within five years. As a result, approximately nine million lampreys must be killed each year to prevent another population explosion.

Corona Became the “Forbidden Experiment”

Since the 1950s, the United States and Canada have been using a special control agent. Known as Lampricide TFM, it is applied to tributaries and specifically kills lamprey larvae without harming most native fish species.

The method was extremely successful. The number of sea lampreys was reduced by about 90 percent in many areas.

In some countries, such as Portugal, lampreys are considered a delicacy. These animals are also native to southern Europe. www.imago-images.de

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities were unable to fully implement the program due to travel restrictions and social distancing requirements. The consequences quickly became apparent: In some areas, the parasite population increased by up to 300 percent.

The researchers therefore refer to it as a “forbidden experiment.” They had always warned that, without constant monitoring, the animals would return immediately—but no one really wanted to put that to the test.

The economic damage caused by the increase during the pandemic is estimated at about two billion dollars. In the meantime, populations in most lakes have been reduced back to pre-pandemic levels.

New technology is intended to stop the animals

Authorities no longer rely solely on chemicals. Among other things, they are testing dams, air bubble barriers, and acoustic barriers.

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A new system called “FishPass” is designed to distinguish between fish using cameras and automatic image recognition. Native species would be able to pass through the barrier, while invasive lampreys would be detected and held back.

However, it has not yet been possible to completely eradicate these animals. A bipartisan bill in the U.S. Congress therefore proposes investing approximately $500 million over ten years in the search for a solution. Researchers are hoping for a second scientific breakthrough—similar to the one that made it possible to control sea lampreys in the 1950s.

Lampreys also live in Switzerland

WikiMedia

Lampreys are also found in Swiss waters. These are primarily native brook lampreys. According to the canton of Basel-Stadt, they have been recorded in the Rhine, the Wiese, the Birs, the Birsig, and several canals, among other places.

These animals grow to be about 9 to 15 centimeters long and live in fast-flowing waters with gravelly or sandy bottoms. In Switzerland, they are considered critically endangered and are also protected under international agreements.

Despite their suction mouth, brook lampreys are completely harmless to humans and other fish. The larvae spend several years in the sediment, where they feed on organic matter that they filter from the water.

Once they reach maturity, brook lampreys stop eating altogether. Their digestive tract atrophies, after which they reproduce and die. Unlike the invasive sea lamprey in North America, they do not suck the blood of fish or swimmers.