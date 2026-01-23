French author Mathias Énard has been awarded the Spycher: Leuk Literature Prize 2026. As part of the prize, recipients spend several weeks living and writing in Leuk-Stadt over the course of several years.

French author Mathias Énard will be seen from time to time in the small Valais town of Leuk in the future. That’s because he is the recipient of the 2026 Spycher: Leuk Literature Prize, which includes writing residencies in Leuk-Stadt.

Mathias Énard, 54, is being honored for his novel *Déserter*, translated into German as *Tanz des Verrats*. “It represents the culmination, to date, of an already extensive body of work,” wrote the Schloss Leuk Foundation, which awards the prize, on Wednesday.

The novel, originally published in 2024, is set in 2001. At a conference, a mathematician, communist, and concentration camp survivor who died under unexplained circumstances is being honored. His elderly true love draws everyone’s attention. But then news of the destroyed Twin Towers in New York reaches the gathering, and the event takes a new turn. The novel weaves together themes such as resistance, love, betrayal, and the solace of mathematics.

A Bridge Between the East and the West

The jury cited Énard’s “exhilarating storytelling” and his “entertaining erudition, which combines intellectual breadth and intuition with an immense wealth of knowledge and mastery of language” as the reasons for its decision.

Mathias Énard was awarded the Prix Goncourt in 2015 for his novel *Boussole* (English: *Compass*). He studied Arabic and Persian and spent an extended period of time in the Middle East. In his works, he repeatedly explores the cultural, political, and historical connections between the East and the West.

The Spycher: The Leuk Literature Prize is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a two-day festival in Leuk-Stadt. As part of the festivities, Énard will accept the prize on September 27; and readings by past winners are scheduled for the day before. Previous recipients include Jonas Lüscher last year, as well as Marie NDiaye, Lukas Bärfuss, Mircea Cărtărescu—and the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature laureate, László Krasznahorkai.

They have all written in Leuk-Stadt and, in doing so, have engaged in cultural exchange with the region—exactly as the Schloss Leuk Foundation intended with this award.