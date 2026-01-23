Because they found cowbells too loud, tourists cut short their stay in northern Italy. The mayor shows little understanding for this. Similar debates have already taken place in Switzerland.

Here's what it's all about Vacationers left a mountain village in northern Italy early because of the noise from cowbells.

The mayor makes it clear: Cowbells are part of life in the mountains.

There have also been similar conflicts in Switzerland. Summary created with

In Serina, a mountain village of 2,000 residents in northern Italy's Bergamo province, vacationers complained about the noise from cowbells and left their accommodations early. This is reported by the "Corriere della Sera".

Mayor Michele Villarboito responded to the newspaper with a sense of humor: “I can mediate on many issues. But I can’t sign an ordinance to silence nature or quiet grazing animals.” The mayor emphasizes that cowbells are part of life in the mountains.

“Anyone who comes to Serina gets cowbells and the scent of the pastures practically included in the price,” says Villarboito. The metallic sound is not an unusual noise, but rather a typical sound of alpine farming.

Bells Are a Political Issue in Switzerland, Too

For the mayor, there is a larger problem underlying the complaints. More and more people view nature as “a static postcard, an amusement park, or a secluded resort.” Yet the valleys are where mountain farmers live and work. The municipalities’ role, therefore, is not to silence the animals, but to foster an understanding of life in the mountains.

The dispute over cowbells is not an isolated case. Time and again, the bells lead to conflicts between newcomers, vacationers, and farmers. This is also the case here in Switzerland: For example, in June 2024, the Bernese municipality of Aarwangen clearly rejected a ban on nighttime cowbells by a vote of 69 to 1. Instead, new residents will be better informed about local agricultural practices in the future.

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