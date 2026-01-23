Fires are raging on the western shore of Italy's largest lake, where many Swiss people are currently on vacation. The fire department is responding with a large-scale operation.

Here's what it's all about A wildfire near Lake Garda has forced more than 200 people to flee.

Tourists, too, had to leave their accommodations.

Firefighters and firefighting aircraft continue to battle the flames. Summary created with

More than 200 people, including numerous tourists, have been evacuated due to a major wildfire near Lake Garda in northern Italy. According to the fire department, the fire is raging in the municipality of Tignale on the western shore of Italy’s largest lake.

As a precaution, several dozen vacationers staying at a hotel complex also had to evacuate to safety. Several vacation homes also had to be evacuated.

According to the fire department, the fire in the mountains above the riverbank continued to spread rapidly on Friday evening and throughout the night. Even on Saturday morning, numerous emergency responders were still working to bring the fire under control—though initially without success. “Efforts are currently focused on containing the fire fronts and protecting several residential buildings,” they said.

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Heat wave in Italy expected to last for several more days

Lake Garda is one of Italy's most popular vacation destinations. Now that it's summer, many tourists from Switzerland are also traveling there. The fire department was on the scene with water-bombing planes and helicopters.

For weeks now, Italy has been suffering from a heat wave stretching from north to south, with temperatures in some places exceeding 40 degrees. A red alert is currently in effect in nearly all major cities due to acute health risks to the population. The country’s largest river, the Po, is now carrying very little water. Temperatures are expected to remain this high through the middle of the month.

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